Esapekka Lappi finally celebrates his second victory

This victory marks the second consecutive triumph for Hyundai Motorsport, which is now tied with Toyota for first place in the manufacturers' standings with 87 points. Thierry Neuville continues to lead the drivers' standings after his fourth place, while Ott Tänak secured six additional points at Super Sunday.

With a fantastic lead at the top, Lappi and Ferm continued to focus on the ultimate prize in Sunday's final three decisions and claimed their second WRC victory. The Finns kept their cool over 300.10 kilometres of treacherous conditions in a rally where the slightest mistake could have major consequences.

Lappi/Ferm benefited from being one of the last teams on the road and set three fastest times on Friday in their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid to establish themselves at the top of the standings. Saturday was all about taking minimal risks to consolidate the lead, which was also the strategy on Sunday. The result is the crew's first win with Hyundai Motorsport and their second after their debut victory at the 2017 Rally Finland.

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe finished third on Super Sunday and confirmed their fourth place overall. The Belgians had the unenviable task of opening the road on Friday morning, which prevented them from realising their full potential in the WRC's only snow rally. The crew battled through on the Saturday afternoon lap, setting three consecutive fastest times as they moved up from tenth to fourth. They finished the event with a bang, leaving everything behind on the Power Stage - including their rear wing in the final metres - and missing out on the fastest time by just 0.1 seconds. Neuville remains the leader in the drivers' standings with a three-point lead.

Estonians Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja recovered from their retirement on Friday to take fourth place in Sunday's classification and four points under the new points system. The task of being first on the road on Saturday fell to the crew of the #8 Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid and despite the disadvantage, Tänak/Järveoja secured three top three finishes over the course of the day, including a win on the opening stage. The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team crew finished the event with two additional points on the Power Stage.

After back-to-back victories in the opening rounds of the season, Hyundai Motorsport is now joint first in the manufacturers' standings with Toyota. All three of the team's Rally Sweden crews will return for the first gravel rally of the season, the Safari Rally Kenya, which takes place from 28-31 March.

Lappi said: "This feels so good at the moment. I've been waiting for this second win for quite a while. I have to say a big thank you to Cyril for keeping me in the team after a difficult second half of my 2023 season; this moment is such a big contrast to that. A big thank you to the team and also to my family back home. We're all here to win and when you do it, it's the best feeling in the world. It was a brilliant rally - it could have been more entertaining with fewer retirements, but the snow drifts can be friend or foe. This week they were my friends; I paid them well."

Neuville continued: "It's good to get another win for the team. It's important, even if the performance wasn't the best, especially with the first passes. However, two wins in three weeks is great motivation for us - we only had two wins in the 2023 season. We had to get through without any mistakes and I think we were perhaps the only crew that didn't have any mistakes. We had to accept the situation on Friday and hope for a better Saturday, when we could climb up the rankings. I'm happy to have scored decent points in the end."

Tänak said: "It was difficult this weekend to get the pace we needed to be the fastest. Obviously the mistake on Friday was frustrating and even more frustrating afterwards. We felt better in the car on Friday when the roads were a bit more slippery, but when the grip improved we just didn't feel comfortable. In my opinion, we definitely made too many mistakes at the start of the season, but we know we can still do a lot better. We are looking forward to a clean rally in Kenya."

Cyril Abiteboul, President and Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "It was an exciting Rally Sweden! Esappekka and Janne have waited a long time for this and they have done a mega job this weekend. I would like to thank Sean Kim for his trust in EP last year when we were faced with moments of doubt. We knew a shared car would be beneficial for road position on a rally like this, but also the work they did in overcoming a number of challenges was fantastic. As always, they were superbly supported by the team, but we shouldn't underestimate Toyota's reality check this morning - their pace on this opening stage was something else entirely. It's a good result, but the positions in the championship standings show that every single point counts towards the final result." (Hyundai)

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai 2:33:04,9 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 29,6 3 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 47,9 4 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 1:46,3 5 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda Rally2 + 5:04,2 6 Pajari/Mälkönen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:23,9 7 Linnamäe/Morgan (EE/GB), Toyota Rally2 + 6:26,4 8 Korkonen/Vinnikka (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:48,1 9 Heikkilä/Tenonen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 7:25,7 10 Bertelli/Scattolin (I), Toyota + 7:37,7

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 2 of 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car (Sweden) Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (10 + 5 +2) 48 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 7 + 4) 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (15 + 3) 29 4 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (0) 24 5 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (0 + 4 + 2) 21 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Toyota (18 + 1) 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (0 + 2 + 1) 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota (0 + 6 + 5) 11 9 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda Rally2 (8 + 0) 8 10 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (0) 6