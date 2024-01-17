Formel-1-WM 2024: 20 Fahrer, 53 Meistertitel

​Das Startfeld 2024 ist eine aufregende Mischung aus Erfahrung und Jugend. Wir finden drei Formel-1-Weltmeister und elf GP-Sieger. Wir sagen, wer am meisten Titel gewonnen hat und wer bislang leer ausging.

Die Formel-1-Fans freuen sich auf die GP-Saison 2024. Selten hatten wir im Startfeld eine so aufregende Mischung aus Routiniers und aufstrebenden Piloten.

Von den zwanzig Piloten haben elf mindestens einen Grand Prix gewonnen, 15 Fahrer standen nach einem Grand Prix auf dem Siegerpodest. Welches Talent im Startfeld 2024 schlummert, unterstreicht diese Zahl: Die 20 Piloten haben zusammengerechnet 53 Meistertitel errungen

Wir sagen, wer in seiner Autosport-Karriere (also ohne Karting) am meisten Titel errungen hat und wer bislang noch keinen erobern konnte.



Max Verstappen: 3

2021: Formel 1

2022: Formel 1

2023: Formel 1



Sergio Pérez: 1

2007: Britische Formel 3 (nationale Klasse)



Lewis Hamilton: 10

2003: Britische Formel Renault

2005: Formel-3-EM

2006: GP2

2008: Formel 1

2014: Formel 1

2015: Formel 1

2017: Formel 1

2018: Formel 1

2019: Formel 1

2020: Formel 1



Fernando Alonso: 4

1999: Euro Open by Nissan

2005: Formel 1

2006: Formel 1

2018/2019: Langstrecken-WM



Charles Leclerc: 2

2016: GP3

2017: Formel 2



Lando Norris: 5

2014: MSA Formula Championship

2016: Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

2016: Formula Renault 2.0 NEC

2016: Toyota Racing Series

2017: Formel-3-EM



Carlos Sainz: 2

2011: Nordeuropäische Formel Renault

2014: Formel Renault 3.5



George Russell: 3

2014: Britische Formel 4

2017: GP3

2018: Formel 2



Oscar Piastri: 3

2019: Formel Renault Eurocup

2020: Formel 3

2021: Formel 2



Lance Stroll: 3

2014: Italienische Formel 4

2015: Toyota Racing Series

2016: Formel-3-EM



Pierre Gasly: 2

2013: Eurocup Formla Renault 2.0

2016: GP2



Esteban Ocon: 2

2014: Formel-3-EM

2015: GP3



Alexander Albon: 0



Yuki Tsunoda: 1

2014: Japanische Formel 4



Valtteri Bottas: 3

2008: Formel Renault 2.0 Eurocup

2008: Nordeuropäische Formel Renault

2011: GP3



Nico Hülkenberg: 4

2005: Formel BMW ADAC

2006/2007: A1 Grand Prix

2008: Formel 3

2009: GP2



Daniel Ricciardo: 2

2008: Westeuropäische Formel Renault

2009: Britische Formel 3



Guanyu Zhou: 1

2021: Formel 3 Asien



Kevin Magnussen: 2

2008: Formel Ford Dänemark

2013: Formel Renault 3.5



Logan Sargeant: 0





Formel-1-Präsentationen

05. Februar: Sauber

05. Februar: Williams

07. Februar: Alpine

12. Februar: Aston Martin

13. Februar: Ferrari

14. Februar: Mercedes

14. Februar: McLaren

15. Februar: Red Bull Racing





Formel-1-Wintertests

21.02. bis 23.2. in Bahrain





Formel-1-WM 2024

02.03. Bahrain-GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi-Arabien-GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Dschidda

24.03. Australien-GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan-GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China-GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami-GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna-GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco-GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Kanada-GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanien-GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Österreich-GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. Großbritannien-GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Ungarn-GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgien-GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Niederlande-GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italien-GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Aserbaidschan-GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapur-GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapur

20.10. Austin-GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexiko-GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexiko-Stadt

03.11. Brasilien-GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas-GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Katar-GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi-GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



