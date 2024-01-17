Formel-1-WM 2024: 20 Fahrer, 53 Meistertitel
Lewis Hamilton 2003 nach seinem ersten Titelgewinn in der britischen Formel Renault
Die Formel-1-Fans freuen sich auf die GP-Saison 2024. Selten hatten wir im Startfeld eine so aufregende Mischung aus Routiniers und aufstrebenden Piloten.
Von den zwanzig Piloten haben elf mindestens einen Grand Prix gewonnen, 15 Fahrer standen nach einem Grand Prix auf dem Siegerpodest. Welches Talent im Startfeld 2024 schlummert, unterstreicht diese Zahl: Die 20 Piloten haben zusammengerechnet 53 Meistertitel errungen
Wir sagen, wer in seiner Autosport-Karriere (also ohne Karting) am meisten Titel errungen hat und wer bislang noch keinen erobern konnte.
Max Verstappen: 3
2021: Formel 1
2022: Formel 1
2023: Formel 1
Sergio Pérez: 1
2007: Britische Formel 3 (nationale Klasse)
Lewis Hamilton: 10
2003: Britische Formel Renault
2005: Formel-3-EM
2006: GP2
2008: Formel 1
2014: Formel 1
2015: Formel 1
2017: Formel 1
2018: Formel 1
2019: Formel 1
2020: Formel 1
Fernando Alonso: 4
1999: Euro Open by Nissan
2005: Formel 1
2006: Formel 1
2018/2019: Langstrecken-WM
Charles Leclerc: 2
2016: GP3
2017: Formel 2
Lando Norris: 5
2014: MSA Formula Championship
2016: Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0
2016: Formula Renault 2.0 NEC
2016: Toyota Racing Series
2017: Formel-3-EM
Carlos Sainz: 2
2011: Nordeuropäische Formel Renault
2014: Formel Renault 3.5
George Russell: 3
2014: Britische Formel 4
2017: GP3
2018: Formel 2
Oscar Piastri: 3
2019: Formel Renault Eurocup
2020: Formel 3
2021: Formel 2
Lance Stroll: 3
2014: Italienische Formel 4
2015: Toyota Racing Series
2016: Formel-3-EM
Pierre Gasly: 2
2013: Eurocup Formla Renault 2.0
2016: GP2
Esteban Ocon: 2
2014: Formel-3-EM
2015: GP3
Alexander Albon: 0
Yuki Tsunoda: 1
2014: Japanische Formel 4
Valtteri Bottas: 3
2008: Formel Renault 2.0 Eurocup
2008: Nordeuropäische Formel Renault
2011: GP3
Nico Hülkenberg: 4
2005: Formel BMW ADAC
2006/2007: A1 Grand Prix
2008: Formel 3
2009: GP2
Daniel Ricciardo: 2
2008: Westeuropäische Formel Renault
2009: Britische Formel 3
Guanyu Zhou: 1
2021: Formel 3 Asien
Kevin Magnussen: 2
2008: Formel Ford Dänemark
2013: Formel Renault 3.5
Logan Sargeant: 0
Formel-1-Präsentationen
05. Februar: Sauber
05. Februar: Williams
07. Februar: Alpine
12. Februar: Aston Martin
13. Februar: Ferrari
14. Februar: Mercedes
14. Februar: McLaren
15. Februar: Red Bull Racing
Formel-1-Wintertests
21.02. bis 23.2. in Bahrain
Formel-1-WM 2024
02.03. Bahrain-GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi-Arabien-GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Dschidda
24.03. Australien-GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan-GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China-GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami-GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna-GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco-GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Kanada-GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanien-GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Österreich-GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. Großbritannien-GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Ungarn-GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgien-GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Niederlande-GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italien-GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Aserbaidschan-GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapur-GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapur
20.10. Austin-GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexiko-GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexiko-Stadt
03.11. Brasilien-GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas-GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Katar-GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi-GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island