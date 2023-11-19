Lusail: Dritter Triumph für Fermin Aldeguer in Serie
In der ersten Runde des 18-Runden-Rennens setzte sich Pole-Mann Joe Roberts auf Platz 1 vor Vietti, Aldeguer und Dixon, dahinter Gonzalez, Lopez, Arbolino, Ramirez, Ogura, Chantra. 12. Lowes. 13. Acosta, + 2,063 sec. 22. Tulovic, + 4,483 sec. Salac blieb schon in der Besichtigungsrunde mit einem technischen Defekt stehen.
2. Runde: Canet auf Platz 1 vor Roberts, Vietti, Dixon, Gonzalez, Arbolino. 12. Acosta. 13. D. Binder. 23. Tulovic, + 6,616 sec.
4. Runde: Canet auf Platz 1, Roberts 0,148 sec zurück.
5. Runde: 1. Canet. 2. Roberts, + 0,148 sec. 3. Dixon vor Gonzalez, Arbolino, Aldeguer, Vietti. 8. Ogura. 9. Lopez. 10. Chantra. 11. Acosta. 12. Ramirez. 13. D. Binder. 14. Garcia. 15. Baltus. 16. v/d Goorbergh.
7. Runde: Canet aus dem Team von Sito Pons jetzt 0,200 sec vor Roberts. Dixon 0,0048 sec dahinter. 4. Aldeguer, + 0,485 sec hinter dem Leader. 11. Acosta, + 2,366 sec. 24. Tulovic, + 13,281 sec.
8. Runde: Tulovic stürzt.
9. Runde: Aldeguer jetzt 0,711 sec vor Canet. Dixon 0,966 sec dahinter. 4. Gonzalez vor Lopez, Ogura und Roberts. 8. Chantra. 9. Ogura. 10. Acosta, + 0,830. 11. Arbolino.
10. Runde: Aldeguer passiert 0,878 sec vor Canet. 3. Gonzalez. 4. Dixon. 5. Lopez.
12. Runde: Aldeguer hat den Vorsprung auf 1,842 sec ausgebaut. 2. Canet vor Gonzalez, Dixon, Ogura, Lopez, Chantra. 8. Acosta. 9. Vietti. 10. Roberts.
14. Runde: Aldeguer jetzt 1,825 vor Gonzalez. 3. Canet.
16. Runde: Leader Aldeguer jetzt 1,771 sec vor Gonzalez, der pro Runde 0,3 sec aufholt.
17. Runde: Aldeguer passiert 1,738 sec vor Gonzalez. 3. Canet vor Ogura. 5. Dixon. 6. Chantra.
18. Runde: Aldeguer gewinnt wie in Buriram und Sepang. Erstmals siegt Boscoscuro dreimal hintereinander. 2. Gonzalez. 3. Canet.
Resultate Moto2-WM Lusail, 19.11.2023
1. Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 18 Rdn in 35:32,117 min
2. Gonzalez, Kalex, + 2,643
3. Canet, Kalex, + 2,652
4. Ogura, Kalex, + 4,585
5. Dixon, Kalex, + 4,645
6. Vietti, Kalex, + 5,936
7. Chantra, Kalex, + 6,212
8. Acosta, Kalex, + 6,598
9. Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 7,269
10. Arbolino, Kalex, + 11,302
11. Roberts, Kalex, + 11,565
12. Lowes, Kalex, + 11,663
13. Ramirez, Kalex, + 16,105
14. D. Binder, Kalex, + 16,306
15. J. Alcoba, Kalex, 19,293
Moto2-WM-Stand nach 19 von 20 Rennen:
1. Acosta, 328,5 Punkte (Weltmeister). 2. Arbolino 249,5. 3. Dixon 194. 4. Aldeguer 187. 5. Canet 175. 6. Chantra 162,5. 7. Gonzalez 142,5. 8. Lopez 134. 9. Ogura 132,5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 95. 13. Roberts 85,5. 14. Garcia 84. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 52. 18. J. Alcoba 47,5. 19. D. Binder 34. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4,5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.
Konstrukteurs-WM:
1. Kalex, 442,5 Punkte (Weltmeister). 2. Boscoscuro 261. 3. Forward 4.
Team-WM:
1. Red Bull KTM Ajo 407,5 Punkte. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 344,5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 321. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 295. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 259. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 214. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 157,5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 142,5. 9. Fantic Racing 116. 10. Italtrans Racing 113,5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 54. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34,5. 15. Forward Team 4.