Hydrogen car from MissionH24 was christened H24EVO

The third generation of the hydrogen racing car from the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and H24Project has been given a name: H24EVO. The car serves as a kind of pioneer for a hydrogen class at the 24h Le Mans.

The Le Mans organiser ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest) is very keen on the topic of hydrogen. At some point in the next few years (probably from 2027), there will be a hydrogen class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. To this end, the ACO has set up a working group in which over ten manufacturers are participating. However, independently of the manufacturers, the ACO is also driving the topic forward itself - and is on its own MissionH24 together with the company GreenGT (recently renamed H24Project). Two hydrogen racing cars have already been presented in this context in the past - the LMPH2G and the H24. The third generation was presented in October. The new car did not yet have a name. That has now changed: the racing car will be called the H24EVO.

"The name of the third MissionH24 prototype reflects our programme. Short and concise, H24EVO indicates our rapid progress in a short space of time. The car opens a new chapter and promises an exciting future," says H24Project boss Jean-Michel Bouresche.

The H24EVO now looks more like a hypercar than its two predecessors. The weight is said to be 1,300 kilograms. The targeted top speed is 320 km/h. A fuel cell is to supply 300 kilowatts. The hydrogen is stored in two tanks, each holding 3.9 kg and pressurised to 700 bar. This should make it possible to drive for around 25 to 30 minutes.

A lithium battery collects braking energy and should supply up to 400 kilowatts. The racer is then propelled by an electric motor that drives the rear axle. This should then deliver 650 kilowatts. There is no need to change gear - the car only has one gear.

As with the LMPH2G and the H24, the chassis comes from Adess. As is well known, this company is also one of the four LMP3 chassis suppliers. The tyre partner is Michelin. The H24EVO is currently still under development. However, it should (as things stand at present) be on display at the 24h Le Mans 2024. As soon as it has been homologated by the FIA, it will compete in the Michelin Le Mans Cup (an ACO racing series for LMP3 and GT3). That is the target for 2025.