ADAC GT Masters adapts class structure for 2024

The ADAC GT Masters will start the 2024 season with an adapted class structure and details of the 'Road to DTM' have been confirmed. Once again, an attractive pot of prize money awaits ADAC GT Masters participants.

The course has been set for a successful future for the ADAC GT Masters. From the 2024 season, the series will start with a revised concept. In the redesigned classification structure, drivers in the Bronze classification will find a new sporting home in the Pro-Am Cup and the Am Cup. A special incentive is offered for young motorsport talents: With the "Road to DTM", the best young talent will receive a starting place for the DTM 2025, and teams that register by 15th December will benefit from particularly attractive conditions. The ADAC GT Masters will kick off the season on the high-reach DTM platform at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26th to 28th April.

The sporting focus:

From the coming season, the ADAC GT Masters will be launching a revised and attractive new class structure that is tailored to the needs of up-and-coming talent and amateurs. In the Silver Cup, all drivers in the Silver classification who compete together will be categorised. In the new Pro-Am Cup for ambitious amateur riders, a Bronze rider will start together with a Gold or Silver rider. The Am Cup is reserved for two bronze riders. Professional drivers with a Gold classification may continue to compete for overall victory in 2024, but must share the cockpit of a super sports car with a junior or amateur driver. In the interests of sporting fairness, the different driver combinations will in future be equalised with different lengths of standing time when changing drivers. This new concept replaces the previously used system with additional weights.

New concept for young drivers:

With the "Road to DTM", the ADAC is establishing a new promotion concept for talented young drivers from the ADAC GT4 Germany via the ADAC GT Masters to the DTM - find out more about the concept here. The best youngster in the Silver driver classification under the age of 25 from the Silver or Pro-Am Cup of the ADAC GT Masters will receive funding for the 2025 DTM in the form of the entry fee for registration. In addition to sporting success and lap times in qualifying and races, the Road to DTM also takes into account factors such as sporting fairness and commitment to the series and the fans. In the ADAC GT4 Germany, the overall winners receive a starting place in the ADAC GT Masters in the form of the entry fee for the 2025 season.

Large prize money pot and high-profile events:

Teams can now register online for the 2024 ADAC GT Masters. The ADAC is offering particularly attractive conditions for entries submitted by 15th December. A large prize pot of more than 570,000 euros in the form of cash and non-cash prizes honours the success of all participants. Prize money will be awarded to the top 15 in each of the twelve races. In the Pro-Am Cup, Silver Cup and Am Cup, the most successful drivers compete for tyre contingents from exclusive supplier Pirelli.

The ADAC GT Masters will make four guest appearances in the new season on the popular and spectator-rich DTM platform. The third tour stop in 2024 as part of the ADAC Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring will also provide a strong backdrop. In total, the tradition-steeped GT series will host six events at current and former Formula 1 circuits in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.

You can view the complete race calendar here.