Mirko Bortolotti wins and takes over the lead in the standings

Mirko Bortolotti wins the second round of the DTM and takes the lead in the standings again. Aborted after a violent accident at the start involving 2022 champion Sheldon van der Linde.

Mirko Bortolotti wins the second round of the DTM at the Sachsenring. The SSR Performance driver prevailed superiorly from pole position and regained the lead in the standings with the triumph.

The previous day's winner Lucas Auer drove to second position in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 from the main racing team. He was 1.541 seconds behind Bortolotti.

ABT driver Ricardo Feller completed the podium positions with his Audi R8 LMS GT3. Feller's second position was the 250th podium for the experienced Audi team in the DTM.

Thomas Preining fought his way up from eleventh on the grid to fifth place, but still had to relinquish the lead of the standings to Bortolotti.

After a violent start accident, the red flag had to be kept out. Sheldon van der Linde spun after being hit by Lucas Auer, who in turn had been hit earlier by Jusuf Owega. Marvin Dienst, Laurin Heinrich and Dennis Olsen hit the BMW. Earlier, Maro Engel spun after being hit by Kelvin van der Linde and took Ayhancan Güven with him into the gravel. While Güven was able to continue driving, Engel retired. Kelvin van der Linde received three penalty laps for the contact.

After about 25 minutes, the race was resumed after extensive clean-up behind the safety car, which came into the pits after one lap.

Jack Aitken occupied third position until his pit stop. But after his stop, Ricardo Feller tried to get past the Brit. Feller hit the Ferrari driver, who then suffered a puncture and had to park the car in the pits.

With 18 minutes to go, Lucas Auer hit Luca Engstler hard at the exit of the first corner. The Audi driver then hit the tyre stack and had to park his car in the pits.

Result (Top 10):

1st Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

2nd Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3rd Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

5th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

7th Arjun Maini - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

9th Jusuf Owega - Mercedes-AMG Team BWT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Patric Niederhauser - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3