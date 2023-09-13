Battle for DTM title comes to a head at Red Bull Ring

With giant strides, the battle for the DTM title is racing towards its climax this year. In the middle of it all are Thomas Preining (AUT) and Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) and, in less than two weeks, the fans at the Red Bull Ring! The Porsche driver from Linz can be crowned the first Austrian to bag the title in the history of the DTM. But that's not the end of the story at Spielberg! From 22 to 24 September, the entire motorsport family will also experience pure racing at the ADAC GT Masters and in three other partner series, enjoy the full programme of pitwalks and autograph sessions in the DTM Fan Zone and be up close and personal in the open paddock. Tickets and all information about the race weekend of the German cult series in the heart of Styria are available at www.redbullring.com.

Battle for first place comes to a head

The 2023 DTM title fighters Thomas Preining (Porsche) and Vienna-based Italian Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini) have had an intense race weekend. At the Sachsenring, they swapped the lead in the standings after each race. The tension in the battle for first place is coming to a head and will reach its absolute climax from a red-white-red perspective from 22 to 24 September at the Red Bull Ring. The best

The best thing about it: the fans at Spielberg will be up close and live! Preining, the first Austrian with a DTM home victory (2022), will give everything at this year's home races to knock the Italian off his throne again. Only nine "points" separate him from this goal.

Hard-hitting racing with plenty of Austro power

In the German cult racing series, the material is certainly not spared. Lackaustausch only vaguely describes what DTM fans get to see on the race track when several rivals fight wheel-to-wheel in tight corners for points. In the middle of it all are two other top Austrian drivers who will be contesting their home races at the season stop around the 2023 Austrian round: Tyrolean Lucas Auer (Mercedes-AMG), reigning DTM Vice Champion, and Clemens Schmid, who will be driving a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 for local hero Grasser Racing from Knittelfeld.

Racy super sports cars and fan programme for motorsport festival

In addition to Lamborghini, Mercedes and Porsche, the DTM will also feature the likes of Audi, BMW and Ferrari. So, concentrated super sports car power is guaranteed - and on top of that, a lavish supporting programme for the whole motorsport family with pitwalks (Saturday/Sunday), autograph sessions at the "Meet the Drivers" in the DTM Fan Zone with DJ and children's programme as well as an open paddock included! In addition to the DTM Track Safari - find out more about the special offer for fans here - die-hard racing fans will be offered a special kind of sightseeing at the Red Bull Ring: a Service Road Tour around the Austrian GP circuit. Extra tickets for this "Once in a Lifetime" experience directly at the tyre stacks, only a few metres away from the race action, are available at the mobile fan shop.

Tickets for everyone! Children's discount up to 100 per cent

The DTM weekend at the Red Bull Ring is and remains an experience for motorsport fans and for the whole family. The Start-Finish Grandstand, the Styria Grandstand and the Red Bull Grandstand are open, divided into three categories. Children under 16 years of age accompanied by an adult will receive a 50 per cent discount in categories 1 and 2, and in category 3 they will experience the entire PS spectacle with free admission! In advance, day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available from 39 euros, weekend tickets are available from 59 euros.