Party atmosphere at the Sachsenring: On Sunday, ran racing broadcast its 100th DTM race. ABT Sportsline therefore presented the TV partner of Germany's best-known racing series with a gift on the starting grid.

TV partner ProSieben celebrated a special anniversary on Sunday at the second championship round at the Sachsenring: ran racing broadcast the 100th DTM race live. Since 2018, the competent ran racing team around the presenter duo Andrea Kaiser and Matthias Killing has been on site at every championship race, informing and entertaining viewers with interviews, information and background stories.

On Saturday, the ADAC invited the crew to an early anniversary celebration in the DTM VIP Hospitality, where, among other things, facts and figures about the past 99 broadcasts were asked in a quiz. So far, ran racing has presented 32 different winners on 17 different race tracks in eight countries. Eight co-commentators and experts have worked for ran racing so far, who together have won 13 DTM championships. Killing, who won the quiz, was particularly convincing with his expert knowledge.

The man of the first hour and the only one to appear in all the broadcasts, including the 100th anniversary on Sunday at the Sachsenring, is commentator Eddie Mielke, who is loved by some fans for his polarising manner, while other fans find him a turn-off.