Luca Stolz (AMG): "Hard work always pays off".

A victory, a pole position and another podium finish by Luca Stolz, as well as a total of 57 points for the team standings - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT enjoyed its most successful weekend of the current DTM season at the Sachsenring. Stolz's team-mate Arjun Maini also achieved his best result of the year with seventh place. In the drivers' standings, Stolz is now the best-placed Mercedes-AMG driver, while Hubert Haupt's team is now ahead of the other Mercedes-AMG teams in the team standings. Together with Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team GmbH, the two drivers analyse the successful DTM weekend at the Sachsenring.

Ulrich, you managed to take your first DTM win of the season at the Sachsenring. What do you think were the key factors for this great team result?

Ulrich Fritz: "There is not one key factor that leads to success, it is a mix of different factors. If you have to highlight one factor, it's qualifying. We were one of the few teams that chose a slightly different strategy when preparing the qualifying lap. This allowed us to set a very good lap time. At the Sachsenring, tyre wear is enormous, so we relied on doing only one warm-up and one push lap. That paid off."

How much did the test drives help in the run-up?

Ulrich Fritz: "It was clear to us from the beginning that we wanted to test at the Sachsenring. We have never raced there as a team, so it was clear that we had to gain experience. The test day was very helpful and of course it was also helpful that the weather conditions in the morning were similar to those on the race weekend. But again, meticulous preparation is everything. Testing is certainly helpful on new tracks, but there's nothing like good preparation and good data."

How important was the victory for the mood and motivation in the team?

Ulrich Fritz: "The victory is a big relief for us. We were always motivated, but success is a gamechanger when you see that your hard work does pay off in the end. Even though you might sometimes feel desperate because things don't go as they did in some of the last races. Motorsport is always short-lived. Yesterday's success is worth nothing tomorrow. But it is certainly good for motivation. We finished the last three races on the podium. That's a good sign. It's just important to finish the season on a high."

Luca, in the last three races you finished on the podium a total of three times, including the heat win last weekend at the Sachsenring. Is there a reason for the sudden surge in performance?

Luca Stolz: "I don't think there is a sudden surge in performance behind it. We are simply doing a very good job with the entire Haupt Racing Team. After a very difficult start at Oschersleben, we were doing well, and at the second weekend at Zandvoort we took our first podium this year. We were also the best Mercedes-AMG in qualifying at the Norisring. Of course we're pleased that things are going so well now. Hard work always pays off. It's simply very important to always be at the front in qualifying. We've just seen that at the Sachsenring. If you're in the top five at the start, then you also have a good chance of finishing far up the field."

You've often driven at the Sachsenring in the ADAC GT Masters. Was that an advantage for you over other drivers who may not have raced here before?

Luca Stolz: "It's certainly an advantage that I've driven at the Sachsenring many times. Most of the teams took advantage of the test day, and so did we. But with the high level in the DTM, everyone quickly got used to the track. Knowing the track is always good, of course, especially with the many blind corners at the Sachsenring."

You are now in the top 5 in the overall standings and the best-placed Mercedes-AMG driver. What are your expectations for the remaining races?

Luca Stolz: "We're going to Spielberg now, where the Mercedes-AMG is not normally the fastest car, and we're just trying to get the maximum out of it and prepare the car perfectly. We want to build on the performances we have shown recently and score as many points as possible in the last four races. We also have a good understanding of the tyres. We just have to keep looking towards the podium and remain the best Mercedes-AMG."

Arjun, you scored your first top-10 result of the year at the Sachsenring. Where does the upward trend come from for you?

Arjun Maini: "The start of the season was a bit difficult for me. Especially in qualifying I had problems because I couldn't get the cold Pirelli tyres up to temperature. I know the Pirellis from the Fanatec GT World Challenge, but there we can preheat them. In the race, we were already very fast at the beginning of the season, but when you start from far back in the DTM, the chances of scoring good points are relatively slim. Now I understand better and better how to warm up the tyres properly in qualifying. Hopefully that will help us to get even better results in the last four races."

It was your first time at the Sachsenring. How do you like the track?

Arjun Maini: "The Sachsenring is a great track. I especially like the second and third sections of the track. High speeds, a fluid layout, that's very nice and entertaining for a racer. The layout doesn't exactly make duels easy. But in qualifying, the track is a lot of fun."

The Haupt Racing team was in strong form this weekend. Why?

Arjun Maini: "Our big strength is preparation. The Haupt Racing Team is very professional. We did a great job already during the test drives and simulations. As a result, everything just fitted at the weekend. Now we have to build on that so that the form curve continues to point upwards. Hopefully we'll collect more points to end the season with a good feeling."