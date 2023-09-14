Surprise: AiM GT brings Honda NSX GT3 to DTM in 2024

Spectacular new entry for the 2024 DTM season! AiM GT from Chemnitz is planning to enter two Honda NSX GT3s in the coming season. The team is entering the race with a special youth development programme.

In 2024, the field of cars and participants in the DTM will become even more colourful. AiM GT from Chemnitz is planning to enter the traditional racing series, which has a special reputation worldwide and has established itself as a top GT racing series even in its third year with GT3 regulations and in the first year after the ADAC took over the brand rights. The Saxon team plans to enter two Honda NSX GT3s in the racing series. The vehicle would make its debut in Germany's most popular racing series in 2024.

The Honda NSX GT3, which competes in the USA under the Acura brand name, has been racing in international GT3 since 2017. For the 2022 season, the car received an Evo package. The final assembly of the GT3 cars takes place at JAS Motorsport in Milan. Although the car is rather exotic in Europe, teams have already scored many race wins and championships with the NSX. For example, the car has already won the title in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship twice. The car has also won titles in the Japanese Super GT Championship.

The team, which was founded by Frizzi Arnold, plans to take the promotion of young talent to a new level in the DTM. At talent scouting sessions in autumn 2023, the ambitious racing team wants to put together the line-up for the upcoming 2024 DTM season.

One special feature is that one Honda will be driven by a male driver and one by a female driver. Since AiM GT is a non-profit racing team, the drivers' budgets do not count in the cockpit allocation, but only their driving talent. In this way, the racing team wants to promote really talented racing drivers who would otherwise not have been given the chance due to a lack of budget.

"We are very much looking forward to our DTM programme next year," Frizzi Arnold underlines. "The DTM is a very special name worldwide and every motorsport fan knows what is behind the three letters. The fact that we will also be fielding a true exotic in the form of the Honda NSX GT3 makes it even more special. One special feature will be our driver line-up. One male and one female driver will drive each of the two cars. We will decide which ones during our talent scouting sessions this autumn."

In addition to Frizzi Arnold, who is responsible for the team management and the marketing of the racing team, Björn Friedrich and Klaus Peter Melchiori are the leading heads behind AiM GT.