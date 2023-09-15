Fix: Andrea Caldarelli for Grasser at Red Bull Ring

Bright prospects for Grasser Racing's home race in the DTM. The Austrian Lamborghini team will be lining up for the seventh round of the prestigious championship in its native Styria from 22 to 24 September and is not only looking forward to the home advantage. For the race weekend at the Red Bull Ring, GRT has agreed on a cooperation with the international gold trading company GGMT Revolution. The #19 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, branded by GGMT Revolution as part of the partnership, will be driven by Lamborghini factory driver Andrea Caldarelli. The Italian makes his DTM debut as Clemens Schmid's teammate.

For GRT, the races on the doorstep are always a highlight. The Red Bull Ring, which is only ten minutes away from the headquarters in St. Margarethen, has a special place in the team's history, and not only because of its connection to home. The Grand Prix circuit, world-famous from Formula 1, was also a good sporting venue for team boss Gottfried Grasser's squad right from the start. When the racing team sent the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO into the race for the first time in 2015, it won the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring straight away.

A year ago, GRT did well in its debut season in the DTM at its home race. Lamborghini works driver Mirko Bortolotti claimed a podium and fastest lap on the 4.318-kilometre traditional race track in Spielberg. This year, the Grasser Racing crew celebrated its greatest success in the DTM to date with Maximilian Paul's victory at the Nürburgring. Together with GGMT Revolution, GRT wants to build on golden times in the DTM next weekend.

With Andrea Caldarelli, the Lamborghini Squadra Corse-backed racing team has a top-class driver from the Italian sports car manufacturer's squad at its disposal. The 33-year-old will compete for the first time in the DTM at the Red Bull Ring in the number 19 GGMT Revolution Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2. Expectations are rightly high, as GRT and Caldarelli can look back on a successful history together. In the 2017 season, the Italian was part of the line-up that celebrated overall victory in the Blancpain GT Series with GRT.

Fans can already admire the GGMT Revolution Lamborghini, with which Caldarelli will attack in the DTM, live this weekend. The GT3 bolide will be on display at the Shopping City Seiersberg in Graz from 15 to 18 September as part of a DTM presentation for the event at the Red Bull Ring. On Thursday, 21 September, Gottfried Grasser and Clemens Schmid will take part in the official DTM press conference for the seventh race weekend at the Red Bull Ring, which will be held in the Media Centre at the circuit from 11:30 am. As usual, the races will be broadcast live in over 150 regions worldwide on 23 and 24 September. In Austria, ServusTV will broadcast the DTM on television as well as via livestream. For viewers in Germany, ProSieben is at the starting line on free-TV as well as with the online offer on ran.de.

Andrea Caldarelli: "I am really looking forward to competing with GRT at their home race at the Red Bull Ring. The level in the DTM is really high and I know that it won't be easy to get in for a race towards the end of the season. But I'm very confident and, together with GRT, I will give everything to bring the #19 Lamborghini to the front. It's great to be working with the team again for the first time after 2018. I remember we had a fantastic race at the Red Bull Ring back then. It was probably one of the best races I've ever had. Those are great memories and I can't wait to face a new challenge in the DTM next weekend together with GRT."

Gottfried Grasser, Team Principal of GRT: "We are very happy about the cooperation with GGMT Revolution for the DTM races at the Red Bull Ring. Our home race has always been a special highlight of the season for us and, as always, we are highly motivated to go full throttle with a new partner at our side. The Lamborghini in the GGMT Revolution design is certainly an absolute eye-catcher and anyone who scans the QR code on the car will be even more excited. With Andrea Caldarelli we have a top line-up for the number 19 car. We have known each other for many years and know about his outstanding qualities. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Lamborghini Squadra Corse for their support with this project. I am sure it will be a very golden weekend for us."

Helmut Kaltenegger, CEO and Founder of GGMT Revolution: "On the one hand, it is a great honour for us to be able to be a partner at GRT's home race, and on the other hand, we are delighted to have the opportunity to make all those interested in the DTM curious about our concept, buying gold with discounts."