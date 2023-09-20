Feller: "Normally we have no chance there".

The ABT Sportsline drivers are looking forward to the DTM weekend at the Red Bull Ring, but both Ricardo Feller and Kelvin van der Linde, as well as Motorsport Director Martin Tomczyk, do not have high expectations.

The Red Bull Ring is not really a home race for ABT Sportsline. Although Kempten is not far from the Austrian border, it is over 500 kilometres to the race track in Styria. This means that the two trucks of the DTM team need a good eight hours to reach the paddock in Spielberg.

Nevertheless, the Red Bull Ring feels like a home game for ABT Sportsline. Maybe it's because the Styrian landscape is as beautiful as the Allgäu. Maybe it's also because Red Bull and ABT Sportsline were partners in the DTM for more than a decade and there were many joint activities at the Red Bull Ring during that time.

"I always enjoyed being at the Red Bull Ring as a driver. And I know that our team always enjoys coming to Spielberg as well," says Martin Tomczyk, who competed for ABT Sportsline as a driver in the DTM from 2001 to 2010 and has been ABT Motorsport Director since this year. "Unfortunately, our anticipation is somewhat clouded because our car concept doesn't quite fit the Red Bull Ring. But that doesn't mean we're giving up, of course. We want to keep the championship open and fight for both titles at Hockenheim at the end of October. Anything is always possible in the DTM and the weather may well play a decisive role next weekend."

His two drivers express similar sentiments. "As a Swiss, I naturally feel very comfortable in the mountains at the Red Bull Ring," says Ricardo Feller, who is third in the standings. "I always enjoy going there, even though it's quite a long way from my home in Switzerland. I also like the track. But I've always driven an Audi R8 there so far and it's not easy for this car with the long straights at the Red Bull Ring. Normally we don't stand a chance there. But maybe a miracle will happen this year."

"You need top speed at the Red Bull Ring," confirms his teammate Kelvin van der Linde. "Unfortunately, it hasn't been an Audi track in the past. I hope we have better chances this year. We will try to get the maximum out of our package. Ricardo is still fighting for the championship and we also want to win the team championship. So it would be important for us to perform there."

The Audi team will take a calm and measured approach to preparations for the seventh race weekend: Martin Tomczyk has invited his two drivers to his home for dinner on the way to the Red Bull Ring to get them in the mood for the final spurt in the DTM. "On Wednesday, we'll go hiking in the mountains together," says the former DTM champion. "There's no better way to come down before things get hectic at the Red Bull Ring."