Laurin Heinrich will compete in the 2024 IMSA Championship

This year's DTM driver Laurin Heinrich will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the full year in 2024. Heinrich will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 R for AO Racing.

This year's DTM driver Laurin Heinrich is fulfilling a lifelong dream and will race the entire 2024 season in the USA. Heinrich will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 R for AO Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He will share the car with Seb Priaulx, the son of three-time world touring car champion and former DTM driver Andy Priaulx. The car will compete in the GTD Pro class.

Heinrich drove for KÜS Team Bernhard in the DTM in 2023. The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup champion finished second in two races. He finished the season in twelfth place overall. The Bernhard team will no longer compete in the DTM in 2024.

"After a few guest appearances in the USA in the last two years, I am over the moon that I will be competing full-time with AO Racing for the 2024 IMSA GTD Pro season," explains 22-year-old Heinrich.

"This programme has always been a dream of mine and to be able to do it now in my young career with AO Racing makes it even more special. After my GT3 debut season in 2023, I was able to learn a lot, so I now feel more than ready to take on this challenge together with Sebastian Priaulx."

There are no overlapping dates between the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the DTM in 2024, so it is possible that the Porsche contract driver will continue to compete in Germany's best-known racing series.