Front runners, race winners, record chasers - DTM rookies

Laurin Heinrich was the best-placed rookie in the 2023 DTM season. A look at how the rookies fared in Germany's best-known racing series in 2023. 13 drivers made their debut in the DTM.

With new cars, new teams and new drivers, fans experienced many exciting premieres in the past DTM season. A total of 13 drivers celebrated their debut in the popular racing series on the track. The newcomers challenged the experienced GT3 stars such as triple champion René Rast, Mercedes-AMG ace Lucas Auer and the newly crowned champion Thomas Preining - and made several sporting statements in the process.

The best DTM debutant was Laurin Heinrich, who finished his rookie season in twelfth place in the Porsche 911 GT3 R with 94 points. "I had a few ups and downs over the season, but I think that's normal as a rookie," said Heinrich, adding: "I still lacked the experience for consistency. The highlights definitely outweigh the downs. I'm super happy with my first year in GT3 racing. If at all possible, I definitely want to drive in the DTM again in 2024." The ADAC Sports Foundation protégé was promoted to the DTM as the overall winner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and impressed with good performances.

Heinrich will drive the entire 2024 season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. However, the US racing series has no overlap with the DTM, which would make a double programme possible for the Franconian...

Heinrich finished in the points in nine championship races, with the 22-year-old from Team75 Motorsport celebrating on the podium at the Nürburgring and the Red Bull Ring. "The two weekends are definitely among my highlights of the season. The race at the Nürburgring took place in heavy rain in really difficult conditions, and I even led for a long time as pole-setter at the Red Bull Ring," said Heinrich, summarising his personal highlights. In addition to his two most successful DTM appearances, Heinrich also has fond memories of the season opener at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben: "Experiencing my first DTM race weekend in front of so many spectators was a very special feeling."

Jack Aitken was the only DTM rookie to even take home a winner's trophy. The former Formula 1 driver enjoyed an almost perfect day at the DEKRA Lausitzring with pole position, a start-finish victory and the fastest race lap. The Briton also set a new DTM record: Ferrari driver Aitken was the ninth different winner after nine championship races, which had never been achieved before. Franck Perera also scored a victory in his first full season, but like Ayhancan Güven, made his DTM debut last year with a guest appearance. Tim Heinemann, a newcomer, was even able to call himself championship leader. After two second places in Oschersleben, the Porsche driver from Toksport WRT was at times the DTM leader.

Debutants Thierry Vermeulen, Jusuf Owega, Patric Niederhauser, Luca Engstler, Mattia Drudi, Albert Costa Balboa and Dries Vanthoor also finished in the points at least once. The drivers therefore made the most of their debut appearances to take centre stage several times on the prominent DTM stage.