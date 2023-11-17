Poll: DTM voted best national racing series

The DTM has been honoured as the best national racing series by the readers of the specialist magazine "sport auto". In the 31st readers' poll, in which a total of 9,344 readers cast their votes, the DTM came out on top in the "Best Brands" category of national racing series with 47.2% of the vote. The annual readers' poll not only votes for the best sports cars, but also for the best brands in the field of sports production vehicles and motorsport. At the sport auto Awards 2023 ceremony in Stuttgart, ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss accepted the award from sport auto Editor-in-Chief Marcus Schurig.

"With its well-founded and in-depth reporting, sport auto is one of the most renowned motorsport magazines in Europe. To be voted the best racing series by the well-informed readers of sport auto makes us very happy and confirms the path we have taken with the DTM. Many thanks to all readers and supporters of the DTM for this honour," says Thomas Voss.

"The sport auto readers' poll is an important barometer of the mood in the sporting segment," says Editor-in-Chief Marcus Schurig. "Our readership has a strong focus on driving dynamics and racetrack performance, and a third of our readers are regularly on the racetrack themselves. Our readers' judgements on new models in the sports segment are correspondingly competent and uncompromising. My thesis is therefore: If a manufacturer can convince our readers with a new product range, it will also be very successful in the overall market."

The top 5 of the survey:

1. DTM 47.2 % of the votes

2. ADAC GT Masters 34.9 %

3. Nürburgring Endurance Series 32.5%

4. German Rally Championship 18.7%

5. German Hill Climb Championship 17.2%