Consistency for the Haupt Racing Team in the 2024 DTM

Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini are entering their third DTM season together at Haupt Racing Team. The team also wants to be consistent in terms of results, where the racing team from Drees was the best Mercedes-AMG team in 2023.

Luca Stolz and Indian driver Arjun Maini will once again line up for the Haupt Racing Team in the DTM in 2024. The duo are entering their third season together for the Mercedes-AMG racing team, which won the 2021 title with Maximilian Götz in a debatable finale.

Last year, the team from Drees, near the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, was the most successful Mercedes-AMG team in the DTM. Luca Stolz celebrated a victory at the Sachsenring. Further podium finishes for the AMG GT3 ace followed at Zandvoort, the Lausitzring and the Sachsenring.

India's Arjun Maini finished the racing year in 20th place overall with 30 points. Maini is aiming for his first podium finish in his fourth DTM season in 2024.

In fifth place in the team standings, HRT was Mercedes-AMG's most successful team in the DTM in 2023. However, Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, emphasises: "As we know, the 2023 DTM season did not meet our expectations at all. We were behind the competition for long stretches."

The Haupt Racing Team would like to establish itself as the best Mercedes team in the DTM in 2024 as well, but would also like to fight for the title and thus make up for the difficult 2023 season.

Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team: "We are entering our fourth DTM season together with Mercedes-AMG and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the trust they have placed in us. With our line-up we are also focussing on continuity and with Arjun and Luca we are offering our proven driver pairing for the third year in a row. The team is well-rehearsed in every respect, which will be a great advantage. Finishing last season as the best Mercedes-AMG team in both the drivers' and team standings gives us additional motivation. We are extremely positive about the coming season."