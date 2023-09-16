Bol d'Or: ERC-Ducati unlucky after early lead

Mixed conditions marked the start of the Endurance World Championship finale at Circuit Paul Ricard on Saturday. The first hour brought a few different teams to the front, but also the first victims.

The race day at the EWC finale in Le Castellet started with rain and wind. But the last shower for the time being passed over the track at around 1.30 p.m., so that the Bol d'Or start at 3 p.m. almost started on a dried track. As there were still some wet spots around the circuit in the south of France, some teams did not take any risks and started with rain tyres.

Thus, the BMW factory team (Ilya Mikhalchik) and Suzuki Endurance Racing with Gregg Black managed the best start. Both pilots led the 86th edition for a while, then turned into the pits after just twelve minutes to change to slicks, just like F.C.C. TSR Honda with Mike di Migelio.

ERC Endurance Ducati started with Chaz Davies on intermediates, which are only available from Pirelli. Randy Krummenacher (Tati Team Kawasaki) and Tati Mercado (Viltais Honda) were also able to take advantage of these tyres and lead the race for a long time in the starting phase. The Yamaha Austria Racing Team, on the other hand, started the race cautiously, which was mainly due to the fact that they already relied on slicks at the start. Nioccolo Canepa led the race accordingly after three quarters of an hour.

After the first stop of the ERC Ducati team, where Chaz Davies had handed over the Panigale V4R to Xavi Fores, the German team was caught out. Fores crashed in the last corner and had to leave the scene of the accident in pain. The Ducati also looked very battered. After the incident, which also involved the number 98 Yamaha, the safety car initially brought calm to the field.

Also unlucky was the Superstock team from Tecmas-MRP, which had started the 24-hour race with Kenny Foray. Similar to the race in Spa-Francorchamps, the Frenchman had to push his BMW back to the pits after just a few minutes with a technical problem. The Le Mans winners have thus fallen hopelessly behind in the fight for the Superstock title. The cause? Another engine failure on the BMW. Rider Jan Bühn already injured himself in practice after an engine failure and had to forgo the start in Le Castellet.

For the Bolliger team (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), things did not go according to plan either. At the start, the Kawasaki team initially fell behind. They were also given a 30-second time penalty for an incident during practice that was their fault. Team Wojcik had to park the Yamaha R1 after only one lap, so Sheridan Morais had a short start phase.

Bol d'Or, standings after one hour:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000.

2nd F.C.C. TSR Honda France (Hook, Di Meglio, Techer), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

3rd YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1

4th BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R

6th KM99 (Mahias, Mackels, Marino), Yamaha YZF-R1

7th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1

8th Team Moto AIN (Perolari, Tamburini, Gregorio), Yamaha YZF-R1

9th Tati Team Beringer Racing (Krummenacher, Clere, Guittet), Kawasaki ZX-10R

10th Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R