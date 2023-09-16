Bol d'Or, 23h: Suzuki leads ahead of Yamaha and Honda

Suzuki took full points after eight hours in the Le Castellet race. Yamaha, meanwhile, placed ahead of World Championship rival Honda. Team Bolliger still in trouble.

For the Suzuki Endurance Team of Damien Saulnier and Yohei Kato, the Bol d'Or is going according to plan so far. After one third of the race at the Circuit Paul Ricard, SERT with Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black and Etienne Masson collected the ten points for the intermediate classification. Suzuki led by just under 50 seconds from the second-placed YART team, although Gregg Black suffered a crash six hours into the race.

YART itself had to fight hard against F.C.C. TSR Honda France for second place, as the two world championship leaders were only a few tenths of a second apart after the pit stop at just before 11pm. Niccolo Canepa, however, pulled away at the decisive moment on his Yamaha from Josh Hook, who is fit again after his injury from motocross training. Mandy Kainz's team thus reduced the points gap to Honda to 13 points.

Behind Suzuki, Yamaha and Honda, the BMW factory team from Belgium is in 4th position. Markus Reiterberger was able to burn the fastest lap times into the asphalt again and again in the evening hours. The Bavarian was sometimes as fast as he was in the light of day in the afternoon. At 11 p.m., 5th place went to the Viltais Racing Honda team with Florian Alt, Steven Odendaal and Leandro Mercado.

Kevin Bolliger's team continues to run against the grain. The Kawasaki team from Switzerland is always struggling with problems with the electronics and lost a lot of time in the pit lane as a result. At 11 p.m., the team was only in 28th place.

Bol d'Or, standings after eight hours:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 118 laps.

2nd YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R

3rd F.C.C. TSR Honda France (Hook, Di Meglio, Techer), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

4th BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR

5th Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R

7th Tati Team Beringer Racing (Krummenacher, Clere, Guittet), Kawasaki ZX-10R

8th KM99 (Mahias, Mackels, Marino), Yamaha YZF-R1

9th National Motos Honda (S. Suchet, V. Suchet, Raymond), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

10th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR



Also:

23rd Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1

28th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R

World Championship standings after eight hours at the Bol d'Or:

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149 points.

2nd YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC, 136 points

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 112

4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, 91

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 70

6th Honda Viltais Racing, 70

7th Tati Team Beringer, 50

8th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

9th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35

10TH KM99, 30

11th Motobox Kremer Racing, 30

12 SDG Honda Racing, 26

13th Maco Racing Team, 23

14. LRP Poland, 20