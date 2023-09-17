Bol d'Or: Drama for Honda, Suzuki in front after 16h

The Honda factory team had to abandon the race halfway through with an engine failure and thus the dream of the Endurance World Championship title was over. Suzuki leads ahead of Yamaha, who have now become world championship favourites.

The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team had to make an unscheduled pit stop at around 1 a.m. in the night, as a technical problem left the M1000RR unable to race according to plan. Markus Reiterberger, however, rejoined the race after a few minutes. Over the night, Werner Daemen's squad fought its way back into the top five from 10th place.

In the morning BMW again had to fix a problem on the bike, this time a few minutes were lost again, so that the team is in 5th place after two thirds of the race distance.

Towards the middle of the race, however, the drama happened for Honda. The current world champion team of F.C.C. TSR Honda France with Josh Hook, Mike di Meglio and Alan Techer was on the best way to the world championship title and in third place in the race, when the CBR1000RR-R SP suddenly stopped running smoothly.

After 16 hours at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Yoshimura SERT Motul with Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Sylvain Guintoli, who is riding his last race for SERT, are in first position. The 17-time World Champion thus collected 10 points for first place after eight and 16 hours respectively. The Yamaha Austria Racing Team was in second place after 16 hours, which meant that nine points again went to the account of the World Championship runner-up.

In the virtual WRC standings, the Honda is now still in the lead, but YART is only four points behind Masakazu Fuji's team. The BMW factory team is in third place, 31 points behind. For information: At the end of the race there are still 60 points for the winner.

Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (de Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc) as well as start number 333 (Viltais Honda Racing) with Florian Alt, Leandro Mercado and Steven Odendaal had to struggle with minor problems. Both teams had unscheduled stops in the pits, but in the end they are still fighting for the top 6.

Right behind them is National Motos (Honda), the favourite for the Superstock title in 7th place overall, but the team with Valentin and Sebastien Suchet and Guillaume Raymond has the Kawasaki of Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia) breathing down their necks just one minute behind.

While the Bolliger team had to chase the field for a long time because of repeated problems with the electronics. After 16 hours, Nico Thöni are in 22nd position, directly behind Motobox Kremer Racing, who collected one point for position 10 in the EWC standings in the morning. LRP Poland took four WRC points after the BMW squad had a strong race.

Bol d'Or, standings after16 hours:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 240 laps.

2nd YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R

3rd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

4th Tati Team Beringer Racing (Krummenacher, Clere, Guittet), Kawasaki ZX-10R

5th BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R

7th National Motos Honda (S. Suchet, V. Suchet, Raymond), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

8th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R

9th Chromeburner Rac41 (Leesch, Hardt, Tessels), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

10th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR.



Also:

21st Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1.

22nd Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R

World Championship standings after 16 hours at the Bol d'Or:

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149 points.

2nd YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC , 145

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 118

4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, 101

5th Honda Viltais Racing, 78

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 75

7th Tati Team Beringer, 57

8th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

9th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35

10TH KM99, 32

11. Motobox Kremer Racing, 31

12 SDG Honda Racing, 26

13th Maco Racing Team, 26

14. LRP Poland, 24