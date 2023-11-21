Nyck de Vries in the Toyota hypercar in the 2024 WEC season

The fast Dutchman moves into the Toyota WEC cockpit and replaces José María López alongside Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi. López is to remain in the WEC and drive the Lexus RC F GT3.

What has been rumoured in the WEC paddock for some time is finally official. Nyck de Vries will become a full-time driver for Toyota's WEC programme. The Dutchman moves into the #7 GR010 Hybrid, sharing the cockpit with Briton Mike Conway and Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi.

"I am very happy to return to endurance racing, especially to Toyota Gazoo Racing. I've always enjoyed endurance racing and it's a discipline with incredible momentum at the moment," said de Vries. "I was in a different role in the team for a while, but never had the chance to race. That's why it's great that it's happening now. I would like to thank the team for their continued support and confidence in me. I'm really looking forward to sharing car No. 7 with Mike and Kamui. They are both very talented drivers who have achieved a lot."

As indicated, de Vries is not a newcomer to the Toyota team. He was already a test and development driver at Toyota from 2020 to 2022. In fact, there were reportedly plans to promote the Dutchman to the race cockpit for the 2023 season, but he then received an offer from Formula 1. In the premier class, however, de Vries was replaced after just ten races. He also raced in the LMP2 class for a few races between 2020 and 2022.

José María López, who previously raced with Conway and Kobayashi, is to remain in the WEC. He is earmarked for the cockpit of one of the two Lexus RC F GT3s that Akkodis ASP intends to field in the new LMGT3 class of the WEC in 2024. However, the WEC field for 2024 has not yet been confirmed. Nevertheless, it is very likely that the two GT3 Lexus cars will be on the grid.

Toyota has now also signed a new reserve driver. This is Ritomo Miyata. The Japanese driver won the Super Formula and the GT500 class in the Japanese Super GT in 2023. Miyata will also compete in the LMP2 class of the ELMS (European Le Mans Series) in 2024.