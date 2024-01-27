The Isotta Fraschini hypercar receives homologation

The Italian brand wants to compete in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024 with the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione and hold its own against the big factories in the hypercar class. The next milestone has now been reached.

In the 2024 season, the FIA WEC will really get down to business. The hypercar class is really well filled with 19 vehicles. With Peugeot, Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Alpine, BMW and Lamborghini, well-known brands are involved. There is also Isotta Fraschini. Together with Michelotto Engineering, the Italians have created a prototype according to LMH rules.

Isotta Fraschini has now announced that the car, called Tipo 6 LMH Competizione, has received homologation and can therefore compete in the WEC season. The final steps for this were carried out in Clermont-Ferrand (France). The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione has a V6 engine with a displacement of three litres. It also has a hybrid system on the front axle.

The racing team at the circuit is the French racing team Duqueine Team. The vehicle will be driven by Alejandro Garcia from Mexico and Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay. There will also be a third driver. The 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off on 2 March in Qatar.