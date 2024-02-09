Isotta Fraschini finalises driver trio for FIA WEC

In addition to veteran Jean-Karl Vernay, the two youngsters Carl Wattana Bennet and Antonio Serravalle will also compete in the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione. The Italian brand will make its debut in the World Sports Car Championship in 2024.

In the 2024 season, the hypercar class of the FIA WEC will really get down to business. With Peugeot, Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche, Cadillac, Lamborghini, BMW and Alpine, eight manufacturers are represented with works programmes. There is also the Italian brand Isotta Fraschini, which has built a vehicle according to LMH rules with the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione prototype and is competing in the FIA WEC for the first time ever.

However, it has not yet been clear which driver trio will be behind the wheel of the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione. The Italians had initially confirmed Jean-Karl Vernay. Later, the Mexican Alex García was also announced as a team-mate. Now the trio has been completed, but García has been left out again. Isotta Fraschini has now appointed Carl Wattana Bennet and Antonio Serravalle as team-mates for Jean-Karl Vernay.

"I am very excited to see how this mix of youth and experience will work in a really competitive championship like the FIA WEC," says Claudio Berro (Motorsport Manager of Isotta Fraschini Milano). "For Isotta Fraschini, these three drivers in the team are crucial as they will become ambassadors of the brand in Europe, North America and Asia, three strategic areas from a commercial point of view."

Both Carl Wattana Bennet and Antonio Serravalle are still relatively unknown in European motorsport. Both have attracted attention in junior formula racing in particular, but have also already gained their first LMP experience. The 2024 WEC season kicks off on 2 March in Qatar.