Five drivers announced for United's McLaren in WEC

Team United Autosports will field two McLaren 720S GT3 Evo cars in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season. Most of the cockpit places at the British racing team have now been allocated.

The 2024 season will see a number of changes in the FIA WEC. For example, GT3 vehicles will be making their way into the WEC. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been approved with two cars. United Autosports is responsible for entering the two McLaren 720S GT3 Evo cars. The British team has now confirmed five of the six drivers for the upcoming season.

Grégoire Saucy had already been confirmed as the driver of the #59 car for some time. The Swiss driver will now be joined by James Cottingham and Nicolas Costa. Cottingham is vice-champion of the British GT series. "I'm really looking forward to working with McLaren Automotive, a legendary British manufacturer, and United Autosports, one of the most successful teams at Le Mans in recent years," said Cottingham. "Since I was a boy, it has been a dream of mine to race at Le Mans and compete in a world championship." The 31-year-old Costa is the current Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil champion and therefore also has good potential.

In the sister car with the #95, Japanese driver Marino Sato had already been fixed for some time. He will be joined by 19-year-old Nico Pino, who has already gained some experience in the LMP. The third driver in this McLaren has not yet been announced. However, this should happen in the next few days.

United Autosports is not new to the WEC. Richard Dean's team has already raced LMP2 cars in the WEC. However, as the LMP2 class (outside of the 24 Hours of Le Mans) is no longer permitted in the WEC in 2024, the team has now switched to the LMGT3 category.