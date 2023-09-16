Max Verstappen in Singapore: Two warnings

After the exciting final practice in Singapore, world champion Max Verstappen was investigated in three cases. Now it is certain: The Dutchman receives two warnings, but there is no penalty transfer.

Two-time world champion and current world championship leader Max Verstappen described his final practice in Singapore as "shocking". His car was never in tune with the difficult Singapore track, Max even had to call it a day after Q2 in eleventh place, the first time he had done so since Australia 2023, where the technology had let him down.

And then Verstappen had to appear before the race stewards to explain himself to Garry Connelly (Australia), Matteo Perini and Tonio Liuzzi (Italy) and Paul Ng (Singapore) on three occasions. But the stewards fail to identify any offence serious enough for a penalty transfer.

This is what happened: In the first qualifying segment, Verstappen waited for 14 seconds in front of the green-switched starting lights before taking to the track. The drivers behind him were irritated and did not know whether they should pass or not. The FIA's rules officials confirmed that this case would be highlighted after the final practice session.

In the second qualifying segment, AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda was ranting like a bastard because Verstappen was in slow speed in front of him. Again, the FIA specialists confirmed: this would be investigated after practice.

And then there was an additional investigation by the race stewards because there had been a real backlog at the end of the lap in Q1 - some drivers were desperately trying to create space there to be able to do a free lap, other drivers were weaving through the traffic, on their fast lap, like Williams driver Logan Sargeant. Verstappen was one of seven drivers in this group of slow cars.



Result: Max Verstappen can breathe a sigh of relief. None of the three cases led to a demotion on the grid, for two cases the champion received a warning.



In the case of the pit lane exit, the judges concluded: "Although the driver did not gain any advantage from this behaviour, he waited for an unusually long time at the traffic lights, which could have had a potentially negative effect on his opponents. Hence a warning."



The rule makers also state that the drivers behind Verstappen could well have passed Max, but it would be better if a driver left the pit lane normally.



There is also a yellow card for holding up Tsunoda. The FIA commissioners reprimanded that the team also had a duty to warn the driver of approaching traffic. Hence a fine of 5000 euros for Red Bull Racing.



As for the traffic jam before the last corner, there is no penalty for Verstappen. The Dutchman stated that he had tried his best to get out of the way of drivers who were approaching at speed. The four race stewards could not see any offence by Verstappen.



Provided there are no penalties in the field, Max Verstappen will start the Singapore Grand Prix from 11th place on the grid. At the race stewards, Logan Sargeant stated that Verstappen had obviously tried to get out of his way.





Qualifying, Singapore

01 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397



