Lando Norris: Why he laughed at Max Verstappen

Lando Norris has finished second for the third time this season. After the Singapore GP, he talks about the excitement in Formula 1 - and a laugh.

No, it wasn't satisfaction or gloating. Rather, it was a big surprise. Because Red Bull Racing was without a chance of winning in Singapore throughout the race weekend, which was surprising in view of its previous dominance.

Those responsible had feared in advance that it would be difficult, but the reality was a bit more complicated.

Much to the astonishment of the competition. "I don't know what they were struggling with this weekend," Norris said after his second-place finish. "When I saw [Verstappen's] onboard yesterday, I kind of laughed because I've never seen the car that bad."

But Norris expects Verstappen and co. to bounce back as early as next weekend in Japan. "Max was laughing about it as well. We'll see next weekend. I think they'll probably be back at the front," Norris said.

Which would be a bit of a shame, and not just from Norris' point of view, because without Red Bull clearly dominating, a number of cars are close together.

"If Red Bull wasn't here, I would have won two races by now," Norris said. "I think there have always been great battles. Sometimes it's that 'best of the rest'. I wouldn't say it's just us. I don't think Aston Martin are far behind. They were very close at the beginning of the season, but they have dropped off. AlphaTauri was very quick this weekend, they just didn't put it together when they needed to."

Norris continued, "I think that's great. The best team always seems to kind of steal the show from the rest. If you take away Mercedes a few years ago and Red Bull now, the battles for the rest of the positions would always have been incredible and there would have been a lot of different winners in every race or season."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5