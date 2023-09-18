Lando Norris: Why he laughed at Max Verstappen
No, it wasn't satisfaction or gloating. Rather, it was a big surprise. Because Red Bull Racing was without a chance of winning in Singapore throughout the race weekend, which was surprising in view of its previous dominance.
Those responsible had feared in advance that it would be difficult, but the reality was a bit more complicated.
Much to the astonishment of the competition. "I don't know what they were struggling with this weekend," Norris said after his second-place finish. "When I saw [Verstappen's] onboard yesterday, I kind of laughed because I've never seen the car that bad."
But Norris expects Verstappen and co. to bounce back as early as next weekend in Japan. "Max was laughing about it as well. We'll see next weekend. I think they'll probably be back at the front," Norris said.
Which would be a bit of a shame, and not just from Norris' point of view, because without Red Bull clearly dominating, a number of cars are close together.
"If Red Bull wasn't here, I would have won two races by now," Norris said. "I think there have always been great battles. Sometimes it's that 'best of the rest'. I wouldn't say it's just us. I don't think Aston Martin are far behind. They were very close at the beginning of the season, but they have dropped off. AlphaTauri was very quick this weekend, they just didn't put it together when they needed to."
Norris continued, "I think that's great. The best team always seems to kind of steal the show from the rest. If you take away Mercedes a few years ago and Red Bull now, the battles for the rest of the positions would always have been incredible and there would have been a lot of different winners in every race or season."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5