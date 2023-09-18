Alonso without points for the first time: Race to forget
The fact that Fernando Alonso has always finished in the points so far proves how strong Aston Martin's season is. And how strong the Spaniard's season is. His worst finish before the Singapore GP was ninth. In Sunday's city race, the two-time world champion finished a disappointing 15th.
For Alonso, therefore, it was hardly surprising that it was "a race to forget - we didn't have the pace we had hoped for, too many things happened," he summed up.
On the one hand, he made a mistake in the pit lane, which earned him a five-second penalty. On top of that, there was "a slow pit stop, traffic, everything in one race", said Alonso. One consequence of the failure is that he is now only fourth overall with 170 points, while Lewis Hamilton, who finished third, has overtaken him with 180 points.
"Hopefully we can tick off all these bad things, learn from them and do better in Japan," said the Spaniard, who described the Aston Martin as "undriveable" during the race.
What did he mean by that? "We have to look at that. After the pit stop we burnt the tyres very quickly. So it was a tough race. We have to look at the details."
The good news is that there's not much time to fret, with the weekend already underway in Japan. "We all expected a strong weekend in Singapore. It wasn't the case. We didn't deliver. Let's hope we are better in Japan. Maybe there will be a nice surprise. Let's hope so," said Alonso.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5