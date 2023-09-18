Alonso without points for the first time: Race to forget

Fernando Alonso failed to score any points at the Singapore GP for the first time this season. The Spaniard was correspondingly disgruntled after the "zero".

The fact that Fernando Alonso has always finished in the points so far proves how strong Aston Martin's season is. And how strong the Spaniard's season is. His worst finish before the Singapore GP was ninth. In Sunday's city race, the two-time world champion finished a disappointing 15th.

For Alonso, therefore, it was hardly surprising that it was "a race to forget - we didn't have the pace we had hoped for, too many things happened," he summed up.

On the one hand, he made a mistake in the pit lane, which earned him a five-second penalty. On top of that, there was "a slow pit stop, traffic, everything in one race", said Alonso. One consequence of the failure is that he is now only fourth overall with 170 points, while Lewis Hamilton, who finished third, has overtaken him with 180 points.

"Hopefully we can tick off all these bad things, learn from them and do better in Japan," said the Spaniard, who described the Aston Martin as "undriveable" during the race.

What did he mean by that? "We have to look at that. After the pit stop we burnt the tyres very quickly. So it was a tough race. We have to look at the details."

The good news is that there's not much time to fret, with the weekend already underway in Japan. "We all expected a strong weekend in Singapore. It wasn't the case. We didn't deliver. Let's hope we are better in Japan. Maybe there will be a nice surprise. Let's hope so," said Alonso.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5