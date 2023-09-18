Ferrari water carrier Leclerc: Do a better job

Ferrari celebrates its first victory of the season thanks to Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc has relegated himself to the role of water carrier in Singapore.

Charles Leclerc had mixed feelings after the Singapore GP. Ferrari was finally able to celebrate another victory on the street circuit. Leclerc also actively helped to make the success possible. However, it is not the 25-year-old's ambition to be his team-mate's water carrier. That's what he was in Singapore.

However, due to the qualifying in which Leclerc finished third and Carlos Sainz took pole position, that was already clear beforehand if no completely crazy things happened in the race.

"I knew this race would be difficult," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

Ferrari have often faced criticism in the past for wrong tactics or botched strategy, but this time the Reds did everything right with their approach, as Leclerc quickly passed George Russell from third on the grid on the soft tyres (the only one in the top 15) and got in behind Sainz.

"The first stint for me was all about protecting Carlos and leaving a gap. Then there was a safety car, so we had to do a double stop. I lost three positions. I was second and then I was fifth," said Leclerc, who actually wanted to maintain second place behind Sainz but was set back by the incident.

"At the restart I was struggling with the tyres and the traffic. After that I knew it was going to be a difficult race from that moment on. I think the team managed the race well, especially in the first stint," said Leclerc.

Even though the Monegasque finished fourth in the end, he is disappointed, but is especially happy for Ferrari and their first win after a long drought. "It means a lot. Especially after all the hard work," he said.

That it was Sainz who was cheered in the end was down to Leclerc himself, and he admitted as much in no uncertain terms. "Of course I can't hide my disappointment because I wish I could have had a better result today. In the end, it was up to me to do a better job yesterday (in qualifying). We managed the race perfectly because Carlos took the win. After all the hard work, this is a really positive point for this year. It's a great reward for the hard work of the team, Carlos and myself."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5