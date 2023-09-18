Ferrari water carrier Leclerc: Do a better job
Charles Leclerc had mixed feelings after the Singapore GP. Ferrari was finally able to celebrate another victory on the street circuit. Leclerc also actively helped to make the success possible. However, it is not the 25-year-old's ambition to be his team-mate's water carrier. That's what he was in Singapore.
However, due to the qualifying in which Leclerc finished third and Carlos Sainz took pole position, that was already clear beforehand if no completely crazy things happened in the race.
"I knew this race would be difficult," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.
Ferrari have often faced criticism in the past for wrong tactics or botched strategy, but this time the Reds did everything right with their approach, as Leclerc quickly passed George Russell from third on the grid on the soft tyres (the only one in the top 15) and got in behind Sainz.
"The first stint for me was all about protecting Carlos and leaving a gap. Then there was a safety car, so we had to do a double stop. I lost three positions. I was second and then I was fifth," said Leclerc, who actually wanted to maintain second place behind Sainz but was set back by the incident.
"At the restart I was struggling with the tyres and the traffic. After that I knew it was going to be a difficult race from that moment on. I think the team managed the race well, especially in the first stint," said Leclerc.
Even though the Monegasque finished fourth in the end, he is disappointed, but is especially happy for Ferrari and their first win after a long drought. "It means a lot. Especially after all the hard work," he said.
That it was Sainz who was cheered in the end was down to Leclerc himself, and he admitted as much in no uncertain terms. "Of course I can't hide my disappointment because I wish I could have had a better result today. In the end, it was up to me to do a better job yesterday (in qualifying). We managed the race perfectly because Carlos took the win. After all the hard work, this is a really positive point for this year. It's a great reward for the hard work of the team, Carlos and myself."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5