Mick Schumacher: 2024 at Alpine and Mercedes replacement?

Mick Schumacher's sporting future is still unclear. However, word has leaked out about what Plan B is supposed to look like. The door to Formula 1 would not be completely closed.

What's next for Mick Schumacher? The 24-year-old must now seriously consider a plan B, because one door after the other is closing in Formula 1. Most recently at Alfa Romeo, which means that there is basically only one vacancy left at Williams. But whether the traditional racing team will part with rookie Logan Sargeant seems questionable.

Now there were rumours around the Singapore GP that Schumacher could compete in the World Sports Car Championship in 2024. According to this, he is said to have received an offer from Alpine. This would mean that Schumacher could also compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Schumacher camp does not comment on the speculations at the moment. Mick had recently confirmed that he was working on the aforementioned Plan B, but he did not give any details. His uncle Ralf Schumacher has words of praise for the WEC

"You're on the road all over the world, as a works driver, with all the big brands that are there. The cars are very fast and not to be underestimated," said the Sky pundit.

"To stay a test driver on one side and to be able to race on the other side, that's the key thing because you shouldn't leave it too long. No matter what race, no matter what circuit, no matter what overtaking manoeuvre - it's still better than none! And above all: in such a top-class car, it's a super workout anyway," Ralf Schumacher continued.

The good news: Mick would not necessarily disappear completely from Formula 1, as team boss Toto Wolff confirms. "Of course, it would be an enormous pity if Formula 1 would lose Mick. One thing is clear: we won't lose him! If his commitment with another manufacturer allows him to be a reserve driver with us, then of course we will keep him," Wolff said.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5