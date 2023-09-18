Mick Schumacher: 2024 at Alpine and Mercedes replacement?
What's next for Mick Schumacher? The 24-year-old must now seriously consider a plan B, because one door after the other is closing in Formula 1. Most recently at Alfa Romeo, which means that there is basically only one vacancy left at Williams. But whether the traditional racing team will part with rookie Logan Sargeant seems questionable.
Now there were rumours around the Singapore GP that Schumacher could compete in the World Sports Car Championship in 2024. According to this, he is said to have received an offer from Alpine. This would mean that Schumacher could also compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The Schumacher camp does not comment on the speculations at the moment. Mick had recently confirmed that he was working on the aforementioned Plan B, but he did not give any details. His uncle Ralf Schumacher has words of praise for the WEC
"You're on the road all over the world, as a works driver, with all the big brands that are there. The cars are very fast and not to be underestimated," said the Sky pundit.
"To stay a test driver on one side and to be able to race on the other side, that's the key thing because you shouldn't leave it too long. No matter what race, no matter what circuit, no matter what overtaking manoeuvre - it's still better than none! And above all: in such a top-class car, it's a super workout anyway," Ralf Schumacher continued.
The good news: Mick would not necessarily disappear completely from Formula 1, as team boss Toto Wolff confirms. "Of course, it would be an enormous pity if Formula 1 would lose Mick. One thing is clear: we won't lose him! If his commitment with another manufacturer allows him to be a reserve driver with us, then of course we will keep him," Wolff said.
