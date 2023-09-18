Ferrari: Sainz victory heals wounds of a whole year

For the first time this season, the race winner is not in a Red Bull Racing race car. The media celebrated this extensively, especially in Italy, where the cheers were great and the praise for Carlos Sainz loud.

A sigh of relief in Italy: Ferrari finally celebrates another victory in Formula 1. After many sporting setbacks, Carlos Sainz is exuberantly celebrated in the Scuderia's home country.

"Sainz celebrates a masterpiece and proves to be a brilliant strategist. He is intelligent like Niki Lauda and smart like Alain Prost. Until yesterday, Sainz was a solid and reliable driver, since Singapore he has been a champion," wrote the "Gazzetta dello Sport", for example.

ITALY

Gazzetta dello Sport: Ferrari, finally! Sainz celebrates a masterpiece and proves to be a brilliant strategist. He is intelligent like Niki Lauda and clever like Alain Prost. Until yesterday Sainz was a solid and reliable driver, since Singapore he is a champion.

Corriere dello Sport: Sainz is the trump card in the hands of the Scuderia, which is suddenly competitive again.

Tuttosport: Matador and sly fox: Sainz turns out to be a tactical genius.

La Repubblica: Carlos Magno: Sainz brings success back to Ferrari. The beauty of this victory heals the wounds of an entire year. In Singapore, it's not just Ferrari that's celebrating, but all of Formula 1, fed up with Verstappen's dominance.

SPAIN

AS: Carlos Sainz wins like a boss, defending himself with a performance for the history books. The Spaniard resurrects Ferrari. At the end of the race he has twenty minutes of agony, full of pressure, with a cool head he shows all his talents.

Marca: Ferrari celebrates the great performance of the new Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard shows master class, no mistakes, no doubts.

NETHERLANDS

AD.nl: The absence of Max Verstappen at the top causes an intense battle full of emotions. No eleventh win in a row, but after a difficult weekend in Singapore there is no room for doubt with the world champion. His absence created a strangely spectacular race at the front.

De Volkskrant: On the 'ice' of Singapore, Max Verstappen is for once not the winner, but the hard-working number five.

ENGLAND

Daily Mirror: A thrilling, gripping Grand Prix in Singapore ends in a brawl for victory.

The Guardian: Formula One sometimes reflects on what a show it would be without Red Bull dominance, and Singapore allowed a glimpse of that eagerly anticipated future. A spectacle that exceeded even the sport's greatest wishful thinking. From sedate to sensational.

Daily Mail: Chances of a race win for anyone not in the Red Bull are as rare as the Blue Moon, Carlos Sainz seized them with a most intelligent performance. Red Bull's mysterious loss of form, however brief, showed how vibrant this season could have been without its stifling perfection.