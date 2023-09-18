Victory for Sainz and Ferrari: End of RBR dominance?

Carlos Sainz was overjoyed after his victory in Singapore. When asked if Red Bull Racing's dominance was now over, the Spaniard had a clear answer.

Carlos Sainz is the man of the moment in Formula 1. Naturally, Ferrari fans are asking themselves: Can the Spaniard step up his game in the coming weeks? Can Ferrari in general step up its game, or the competition from Red Bull Racing?

Max Verstappen had recently celebrated ten victories in a row, and Red Bull had won every race this season until Singapore. The winning streaks have been broken, and very clearly so, with fifth (Verstappen) and eighth (Sergio Pérez) places. A turning point? Or just a snapshot, an outlier?

"I wouldn't be surprised if they won the last races of the season," Sainz said after his victory.

"I think Singapore gave us the chance and we took it well, but I think Red Bull will still be at the top in the remaining season and they will be very, very, very, very hard to beat," Sainz continued.

And then the Spaniard imagined what it might be like if all the teams went toe-to-toe. "I think it would be great for Formula One if Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin were two, three tenths faster in every race to challenge them in terms of race pace," he said. "I think the races this year would be incredible with eight drivers fighting for the win, like we saw today when four or five drivers were fighting for the win."

Sainz said this showed the potential Formula 1 had to put on an incredible show, "But it's true that if Red Bull have got the car so right this year and they do such a great job, then they deserve to win everything they win."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5