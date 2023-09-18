Victory for Sainz and Ferrari: End of RBR dominance?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Carlos Sainz is the man of the moment in Formula 1. Naturally, Ferrari fans are asking themselves: Can the Spaniard step up his game in the coming weeks? Can Ferrari in general step up its game, or the competition from Red Bull Racing?
Max Verstappen had recently celebrated ten victories in a row, and Red Bull had won every race this season until Singapore. The winning streaks have been broken, and very clearly so, with fifth (Verstappen) and eighth (Sergio Pérez) places. A turning point? Or just a snapshot, an outlier?
"I wouldn't be surprised if they won the last races of the season," Sainz said after his victory.
"I think Singapore gave us the chance and we took it well, but I think Red Bull will still be at the top in the remaining season and they will be very, very, very, very hard to beat," Sainz continued.
And then the Spaniard imagined what it might be like if all the teams went toe-to-toe. "I think it would be great for Formula One if Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin were two, three tenths faster in every race to challenge them in terms of race pace," he said. "I think the races this year would be incredible with eight drivers fighting for the win, like we saw today when four or five drivers were fighting for the win."
Sainz said this showed the potential Formula 1 had to put on an incredible show, "But it's true that if Red Bull have got the car so right this year and they do such a great job, then they deserve to win everything they win."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5