Norris and Piastri: Good marks in the self-testimony
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Both want to get to the top, as quickly as possible. Englishman Norris has already scored nine podiums in his young career, including two second places in Great Britain and Hungary, both behind his good friend Max Verstappen. And now in Singapore, behind Carlos Sainz.
The Australian Piastri has scored six times in his first 15 races. Conflicts are almost the order of the day, like the collision in Monza with the subsequent report to team boss Andrea Stella. "It was just a normal conversation," both say placatingly. And it should not happen again.
Norris pretends to be a team player when he praises the unnamed employees in the MTC (McLaren Technology Centre): "Their commitment for months, years is remarkable. They also work night shifts for our updates. We have been patient and that has paid off since Austria. It's often small things that make the difference. I'm already counting on more podium finishes."
His top boss, McLaren Racing Chairman Zak Brown, agrees: "The drivers are now showing their potential. They did a very good job before, but now they can do even better in the improved car. The first laps in Silverstone were a highlight, my pulse went up again rapidly. It's a shame Oscar (Piastri) didn't make the podium."
Norris was initially battling Max Verstappen for the lead and the Australian against seven-time world champion Hamilton for third place.
The Marina Bay Circuit is considered one of the most demanding tracks and as challenging physically (heat, humidity) as it is mentally (concentration). The walls or guardrails are close everywhere. Norris finished a strong second, Piastri seventh.
What marks would they give themselves for the season so far, the pair were asked. "An eight out of ten... no, 8.5," Norris said with a smile. And Piastri, quite confidently: "Eight for sure. My learning curve this year has been pretty much what I thought it would be."
The final question to Norris about the latent rumours that he is the focus of Red Bull as Pérez's successor in 2025. The Briton, who is tied to McLaren until the end of 2025, confirms: "Helmut (Marko) approached me. But that was before this season."
Marko is said to have been disappointed with the length of Norris' contract.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5