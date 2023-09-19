Norris and Piastri: Good marks in the self-testimony

They are among the most talented of the "Young Wild Ones": McLaren duo Lando Norris (23), who has contested 96 races in Formula 1 since 2019, and Oscar Piastri (22), one of this year's debutants.

Both want to get to the top, as quickly as possible. Englishman Norris has already scored nine podiums in his young career, including two second places in Great Britain and Hungary, both behind his good friend Max Verstappen. And now in Singapore, behind Carlos Sainz.

The Australian Piastri has scored six times in his first 15 races. Conflicts are almost the order of the day, like the collision in Monza with the subsequent report to team boss Andrea Stella. "It was just a normal conversation," both say placatingly. And it should not happen again.

Norris pretends to be a team player when he praises the unnamed employees in the MTC (McLaren Technology Centre): "Their commitment for months, years is remarkable. They also work night shifts for our updates. We have been patient and that has paid off since Austria. It's often small things that make the difference. I'm already counting on more podium finishes."

His top boss, McLaren Racing Chairman Zak Brown, agrees: "The drivers are now showing their potential. They did a very good job before, but now they can do even better in the improved car. The first laps in Silverstone were a highlight, my pulse went up again rapidly. It's a shame Oscar (Piastri) didn't make the podium."

Norris was initially battling Max Verstappen for the lead and the Australian against seven-time world champion Hamilton for third place.

The Marina Bay Circuit is considered one of the most demanding tracks and as challenging physically (heat, humidity) as it is mentally (concentration). The walls or guardrails are close everywhere. Norris finished a strong second, Piastri seventh.

What marks would they give themselves for the season so far, the pair were asked. "An eight out of ten... no, 8.5," Norris said with a smile. And Piastri, quite confidently: "Eight for sure. My learning curve this year has been pretty much what I thought it would be."

The final question to Norris about the latent rumours that he is the focus of Red Bull as Pérez's successor in 2025. The Briton, who is tied to McLaren until the end of 2025, confirms: "Helmut (Marko) approached me. But that was before this season."

Marko is said to have been disappointed with the length of Norris' contract.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5