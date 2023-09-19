Vettel backs Audi: Hopefully gives a boost
Formula 1 continues to give Germany a wide berth. The golden Michael Schumacher days, when a stop here was obligatory, at times even twice a year and regularly held in front of a sell-out crowd, are long gone.
The last time a race was held on German soil was in 2020 in the first Corona season, when the Nürburgring spontaneously stepped in.
Since then, there has been no German race on the calendar. Instead, Formula 1 is experiencing a boom in the USA thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", and three races will take place there in 2023.
The problem in Germany is not the lack of interest on the part of the circuit organisers, but the financial aspect. There is no state subsidy, and it is also unrealistic. So in the past, due to the high entry fees, the operators could be happy if they achieved a black zero.
Sebastian Vettel is hoping for a possible return of Formula 1 to Germany when Audi joins for the 2026 season. "Hopefully there will be a boost then," Vettel said on Sky.
He thinks Germany is "maybe a bit too realistic when it comes to Formula 1. I also think that we have some discussions that are maybe further in terms of the future and sustainability."
This is rightly happening, Vettel stressed. But if you are not as involved in motorsport as those who love it and live it, you ask yourself the question: "Why do we still need something like this today?
Formula 1 has experienced an upswing in recent years and has become more popular worldwide, he said. "But not in Germany. It's too expensive. There are extremely many costs associated with it that come to one who wants to host a race."
