Vettel backs Audi: Hopefully gives a boost

Germany is in the grip of an F1 crisis. 2020, for example, was the last time a race was held at a German circuit, with no return in sight. Sebastian Vettel hopes for changes through Audi's entry.

Formula 1 continues to give Germany a wide berth. The golden Michael Schumacher days, when a stop here was obligatory, at times even twice a year and regularly held in front of a sell-out crowd, are long gone.

The last time a race was held on German soil was in 2020 in the first Corona season, when the Nürburgring spontaneously stepped in.

Since then, there has been no German race on the calendar. Instead, Formula 1 is experiencing a boom in the USA thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", and three races will take place there in 2023.

The problem in Germany is not the lack of interest on the part of the circuit organisers, but the financial aspect. There is no state subsidy, and it is also unrealistic. So in the past, due to the high entry fees, the operators could be happy if they achieved a black zero.

Sebastian Vettel is hoping for a possible return of Formula 1 to Germany when Audi joins for the 2026 season. "Hopefully there will be a boost then," Vettel said on Sky.

He thinks Germany is "maybe a bit too realistic when it comes to Formula 1. I also think that we have some discussions that are maybe further in terms of the future and sustainability."

This is rightly happening, Vettel stressed. But if you are not as involved in motorsport as those who love it and live it, you ask yourself the question: "Why do we still need something like this today?

Formula 1 has experienced an upswing in recent years and has become more popular worldwide, he said. "But not in Germany. It's too expensive. There are extremely many costs associated with it that come to one who wants to host a race."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5