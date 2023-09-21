Fernando Alonso in Singapore: Aston Martin was defective

For the first time ever in the 2023 GP season, Fernando Alonso failed to score points, finishing only 15th in the Singapore night GP. Now the Spaniard confirms: his Aston Martin race car was damaged.

Last spring, Fernando Alonso thought he had a chance of winning the Singapore GP, but on 17 September he only finished 15th in the prestigious night GP, leaving the Asturian without World Championship points for the first time in the 2023 Grand Prix season. What happened then?

Fernando Alonso in Suzuka: "At the beginning of the race, the suspension fairing broke, we suspect due to debris. The loss of downforce was significant. Now that I know why the car behaved so strangely in the Grand Prix, I sleep a little easier."

The 42-year-old Alonso had called his car undriveable on the radio during the race, something we had never heard from the 32-time GP winner this year.

Alonso in the Suzuka Circuit paddock: "In the end, we couldn't drive at our usual pace because of the damage to the car. On top of that, we had a pit stop that didn't go ideally (25 seconds of stoppage due to a problem with the impact wrench at the right rear, M.B.), I bumped off the track when I pitted, which resulted in a five-second penalty, and later I was off the track again. I'm convinced - without the defect I could have kept the pace of the front runners."



In fact, the 2005 and 2006 Formula 1 champion had been the fastest man in the endurance run on Friday.





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5