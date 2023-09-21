Fernando Alonso in Singapore: Aston Martin was defective
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Last spring, Fernando Alonso thought he had a chance of winning the Singapore GP, but on 17 September he only finished 15th in the prestigious night GP, leaving the Asturian without World Championship points for the first time in the 2023 Grand Prix season. What happened then?
Fernando Alonso in Suzuka: "At the beginning of the race, the suspension fairing broke, we suspect due to debris. The loss of downforce was significant. Now that I know why the car behaved so strangely in the Grand Prix, I sleep a little easier."
The 42-year-old Alonso had called his car undriveable on the radio during the race, something we had never heard from the 32-time GP winner this year.
Alonso in the Suzuka Circuit paddock: "In the end, we couldn't drive at our usual pace because of the damage to the car. On top of that, we had a pit stop that didn't go ideally (25 seconds of stoppage due to a problem with the impact wrench at the right rear, M.B.), I bumped off the track when I pitted, which resulted in a five-second penalty, and later I was off the track again. I'm convinced - without the defect I could have kept the pace of the front runners."
In fact, the 2005 and 2006 Formula 1 champion had been the fastest man in the endurance run on Friday.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5