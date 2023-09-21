Red Bull Racing: Constructors' Cup win at Suzuka?

Red Bull Racing could have successfully defended its Constructors' Cup title in Singapore. It didn't work out. Second chance in Japan. Max Verstappen can secure the title in Qatar at the earliest.

Red Bull Racing is on the verge of a sixth Constructors' Cup triumph after 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022. The Milton Keynes-based racing team could have clinched everything as early as Singapore - with a one-two finish and a zero lap by rival Mercedes-Benz.

But things turned out differently at the night GP: Red Bull Racing struggled throughout the weekend and was beaten for the first time in 2023, even remaining without a podium finish for the first time this season.

So now a new attempt in Japan: To ensure winning the Constructors' Cup in Suzuka (on the 17th of 22 GP weekends), RBR must conquer one more point than Mercedes. And Ferrari must not score 23 World Championship points or more than Red Bull Racing.

In 2022, Max Verstappen secured his second Drivers' World Championship title at Honda's Suzuka circuit. A title win in 2023 on the same track is not possible. Max Verstappen can claim his third consecutive title on the Qatar GP weekend at the earliest (Sprint on 7 October, Grand Prix on 8 October).





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5









