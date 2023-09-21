Red Bull Racing: Constructors' Cup win at Suzuka?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Red Bull Racing is on the verge of a sixth Constructors' Cup triumph after 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022. The Milton Keynes-based racing team could have clinched everything as early as Singapore - with a one-two finish and a zero lap by rival Mercedes-Benz.
But things turned out differently at the night GP: Red Bull Racing struggled throughout the weekend and was beaten for the first time in 2023, even remaining without a podium finish for the first time this season.
So now a new attempt in Japan: To ensure winning the Constructors' Cup in Suzuka (on the 17th of 22 GP weekends), RBR must conquer one more point than Mercedes. And Ferrari must not score 23 World Championship points or more than Red Bull Racing.
In 2022, Max Verstappen secured his second Drivers' World Championship title at Honda's Suzuka circuit. A title win in 2023 on the same track is not possible. Max Verstappen can claim his third consecutive title on the Qatar GP weekend at the earliest (Sprint on 7 October, Grand Prix on 8 October).
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5