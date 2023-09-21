Japan GP on TV: Attention, new practice times!

Everything is a little different at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Not only do the practices take place early in the morning, converted to European time, but the second practice is also extended.

Actually, all three free practice sessions in the premier class last one hour, but on two race weekends in 2023 an exception will be made: both at the Suzuka Circuit (Japan) and at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico) the Formula One drivers will be allowed to drive for 90 minutes in the second practice session.

The following applies to the GP weekend in Japan: Be careful, the practice times are different from what you are used to due to the time difference to Europe - the first practice is a tough nut to crack for morning grouches, as it starts at 4.30 a.m. (Suzuka 11.30 a.m.) according to our time. The second practice session, extended to 90 minutes, then starts at 8.00 am (Suzuka 3.00 pm).

The extension of the second practice session was decided in order to carry out tyre tests, as Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli wants to adapt the rubber for the 2024 season.

Pirelli race director Mario Isola: "For Friday, each driver will receive two extra sets of C2 compound tyres, which should offer more grip than the C2 used this season. Then in Mexico we will try a soft tyre, the C4. There, too, each driver will receive two extra sets for testing."



Fans can easily tell when a driver is using experimental tyres: They are not marked on the side in the same way as the usual specification hard (white), medium hard (yellow) and soft (red) compounds.



We have summarised the most important broadcast dates for you, we will keep you up to date on the qualifying and on the race with our popular live ticker on Saturday and Sunday morning.





