Japan GP on TV: Attention, new practice times!
Actually, all three free practice sessions in the premier class last one hour, but on two race weekends in 2023 an exception will be made: both at the Suzuka Circuit (Japan) and at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico) the Formula One drivers will be allowed to drive for 90 minutes in the second practice session.
The following applies to the GP weekend in Japan: Be careful, the practice times are different from what you are used to due to the time difference to Europe - the first practice is a tough nut to crack for morning grouches, as it starts at 4.30 a.m. (Suzuka 11.30 a.m.) according to our time. The second practice session, extended to 90 minutes, then starts at 8.00 am (Suzuka 3.00 pm).
The extension of the second practice session was decided in order to carry out tyre tests, as Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli wants to adapt the rubber for the 2024 season.
Pirelli race director Mario Isola: "For Friday, each driver will receive two extra sets of C2 compound tyres, which should offer more grip than the C2 used this season. Then in Mexico we will try a soft tyre, the C4. There, too, each driver will receive two extra sets for testing."
Fans can easily tell when a driver is using experimental tyres: They are not marked on the side in the same way as the usual specification hard (white), medium hard (yellow) and soft (red) compounds.
Japan-GP on television
Friday, 22 September
04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Singapore GP
04.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage First Practice Session
04.20: ORF 1 - Start of First Practice Coverage
04.30: First Practice
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Singapore
07.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
07.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Second Practice Coverage
07.50: ORF 1 - Start of First Practice Coverage
08.00: Second practice
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Button/Canada 2011
09.45: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Villeneuve/Spain 1997
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
11.30am: Sky Sport F1 - Second Practice Replay
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 1989
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 1995
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2000
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2003
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2011
Saturday, 23 September
01.15: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
02.45: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
04.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
04.20: ORF 1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
04.30: Third practice
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
06.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
07.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
07.40 hrs: ORF 1 - F1 News
07.55: ORF 1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
07.55: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage
08.00: Qualifying
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
10.30am: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
12.30pm: Sky Sport F1 - 1995 Japanese Grand Prix
13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream: In it to win it
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
18.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream: In it to win it
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
21.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
Sunday, 24 September
05.35 hrs: ORF 1 - F1 News
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary Reports of the Japan GP
06.25 hrs: ORF 1 - Start of coverage Japan-GP
06.45: SRF 2 - Start of Japan GP coverage
06.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Japan-GP coverage
07.00: Japanese Grand Prix
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
09.00: ORF 1 - Motorhome
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
10.30am: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
11.00 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
12.30 hrs: ORF 1 - Race Repeat
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Best of: Sky Next Generation
13.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Best Starts 2022
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japan GP previews (replay)
14.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
16.40: ServusTV - Race Repetition
16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews (replay)
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference (replay)
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat