GP fans in Japan: World champion almost trampled down

Along the grandiose Suzuka race track, there is a colourful hustle and bustle of passionate and imaginative fans. There is almost everything to discover, right down to the wind tunnel model that was thought to have been lost.

The Formula 1 squad has returned to Suzuka and once again the impression is confirmed: the Japanese fans are wonderfully foolish when it comes to Formula 1.

Their racing craziness is reflected, for example, in extremely imaginative clothing - many tailor it themselves, others buy original memorabilia at great expense, which they then wear with pride. You can see just about anything, from elaborately crafted horse heads of Japanese tifosi to amazingly detailed wing constructions as headgear.

For years, a Japanese man dressed as Ayrton Senna walked around Suzuka in red McLaren-Honda overalls and, of course, always with a bright yellow helmet. In 2016, the Brazilian Felipe Nasr did not miss the opportunity to quickly say hello to the Japanese Senna. He scribbled more autographs than Nasr all day long and was photographed countless times.

There is no country where fans craft so many gifts for the drivers. Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg: "I have a handsome collection at home."

For years, Sebastian Vettel received a Daruma, one of the most popular lucky charms in Japan, from his Japanese fans at Suzuka. It is made of papier-mâché (the Daruma, not Seb) and weighted down with a weight so that it cannot fall over. In this way, it encourages people to stand up again in any situation.



On the daruma figures are the Japanese characters luck or success. A daruma is regarded as a helper in the fulfilment of wishes. First, one eye of the lucky charm is painted and it is placed in a place where one passes by every day if possible. Once the wish has come true, the other eye is painted out. Then the figure can be burned in a temple.



Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo says: "It's part of being a Japanese fan that you get lots of crazy things as a racing driver. One guy had a T-shirt printed with him in the middle with my physio on the left and me on the right. And at the bottom it said - best friends. I thought that was incredibly cute."



The craziest item Daniel ever got from a fan? Ricciardo is still rolling with laughter today: "A nose trimmer! Don't ask me why ..."



The Australian continues: "People are selectively polite and kind, but as soon as it comes to racing, they go crazy. Sometimes I get the impression that the Japanese fans know more about you than you do. Fans are waiting for you with photos of scenes you can't even remember yourself."



The fans wait for hours near the Suzuka Hotel to catch a glimpse of a star. In the past, when Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher made their way to the tennis court, they could only do so with a spirited sprint to avoid the crowd. Nigel Mansell was once so mobbed by fans that he was almost crushed - until a shop window behind him gave way and the Williams star fell into the display. Only in the face of a thousand shards did the fans come to their senses.





"You naughty little thing"

The Formula 1 fans are not only running roughshod over the numerous fan article operators. They also invest a lot of money in (hopefully genuine) collectibles such as brake discs from GP racers, overalls, racing helmets and much more that can be bought in the shops on the grounds of the Suzuka Circuit.



An observant member of the Twitter community had found a wind tunnel model of Sauber in a shop right by the circuit! I went to the shop and sure enough, there it was.



Sauber tweeted with a wink: "That's you. We've been looking all over the world for you, you naughty little thing."



But let's get serious: how did a wind tunnel model of Sauber from Hinwil in the Zurich Oberland end up in Suzuka?



"There can only be one possibility," a Sauber spokesman answered my question. "It must be the wind tunnel model that Kamui Kobayashi received during his time at Sauber."



A quick check on the spot showed that it really was Kamui's model - albeit on loan to lure people into the shop.



It worked like a charm.