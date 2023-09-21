Max Verstappen: "I don't care when it happens".

Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen is well on his way to a third title in a row, even though the GP weekend in Singapore was disappointing. The Dutchman remains completely relaxed.

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen is very likely to secure his third consecutive drivers' world championship title in early October. He will become the eleventh driver with eleven titles or more in the premier class and only the fifth driver to win three titles or more in a row (after Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton).

Depending on how the Japanese Grand Prix goes, Verstappen could even become the first Formula One driver to cement his title in a Saturday sprint on 7 October.

The 47-time GP winner has had a difficult weekend: things did not go at all according to plan in Singapore. His run of ten consecutive GP wins has come to an end, Red Bull Racing was beaten for the first time in 2023 (Carlos Sainz won with Ferrari), and also for the first time this season, no Red Bull Racing driver was on the podium.

Max Verstappen remains calm about winning the title, as shown during his media round at the Suzuka circuit: "I don't care when it happens, whether it's on a Saturday or a Sunday. I know it will happen sooner or later, so I don't worry about it."



Then the 25-year-old Dutchman grins: "Maybe winning the title on Saturday wouldn't be so bad, then we would have more time for a binge. However, my reaction time would probably not be so good on Sunday at the start of the Grand Prix."



"The whole team can be very proud of what has been created in 2023. Our goal was to successfully defend both titles and we are close to achieving that. It would be nice to succeed in winning the Constructors' Cup here at the Honda circuit."



In 2022, Verstappen made himself a two-time champion with his victory at Suzuka. One race later, the Constructors' Cup triumph was also in the bag, at the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin/Texas.





The 17 multiple world champions of Formula 1

7 titles

Michael Schumacher (D), Lewis Hamilton (GB)



5 titles

Juan Manuel Fangio (RA)



4 titles

Alain Prost (F), Sebastian Vettel (D)



3 titles

Jack Brabham (AUS), Jackie Stewart (GB), Niki Lauda (A), Nelson Piquet (BR), Ayrton Senna (BR)



2 titles

Alberto Ascari (I), Jim Clark (GB), Graham Hill (GB), Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Mika Häkkinen (FIN), Fernando Alonso (E), Max Verstappen (NL)