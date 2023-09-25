Sebastian Vettel comeback: With Porsche at Le Mans?

Can four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel not let it go after all? The 53-time GP winner is reportedly flirting with a racing comeback - at the classic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Will the world's biggest endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, take place in 2024 with former German Formula 1 drivers? After the talks between Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher and Alpine became public, auto und motor sport now reports that Sebastian Vettel is thinking about a comeback. The 53-time GP winner had ended his Formula One career at the end of 2022.

The 36-year-old Vettel has never made a secret of his high regard for endurance racing, and Le Mans 2024 in particular, with numerous hypercar manufacturers, is a treat - Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot, Cadillac, Alpine, BMW, Lamborghini, only Formula 1 can match it in terms of magnetic power.

Sebastian Vettel was at the Japan GP weekend in Suzuka to promote his project "Racing for Biodiversity". On this occasion, he was asked by my colleague Michael Schmidt from auto motor und sport about the long-distance rumours. Vettel replied: "Nothing has been signed or decided yet, but I have the matter in the back of my mind. After all, I still have time to help decide."



Vettel is reportedly set to take a seat in a Hertz Team Jota LMP2 Oreca in October to get an idea of what driving with a roof feels like. Jota's regular drivers include Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, Formula E champion António Félix da Costa, ex-GP driver Will Stevens and German David Beckmann.



Vettel in Suzuka: "If at some point I come to the conclusion that it's not possible without racing, then I will drive again."



Jota wants to race at Le Mans in 2024 in the hypercar class with two Porsche 963s, and former GP aces Robert Kubica and Jenson Button are also expected to be in the line-up.