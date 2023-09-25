Damon Hill claims: "Lewis Hamilton is exhausted".
Normally, Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton puts himself in front of his team. But he also doesn't gloss over the fact that his racing team has now fallen short of expectations for the second year in a row.
The seven-time Formula One champion said after the Japanese Grand Prix: "There are things I have asked for and we have implemented some of them. But we are still far from the top and I have no idea where we will be with the car next year."
"One thing is certain - in the next six months we have to do the best development work we have ever done to close the gap to the top. McLaren showed in 2023 that it can be done and we can't turn a blind eye to that. We have to look at what they have done. And we need to go in that direction as well."
Damon Hill has listened carefully to his fellow Englishman's words. The 22-time Grand Prix winner and 1996 Formula One World Champion (with Williams) was in Suzuka as a GP pundit for Britain's Sky.
The 63-year-old Hill interprets Hamilton's statements as follows: "He has been saying all weekend that the car is on a knife edge. The car is so difficult to drive and he's really given it his all, he's exhausted."
On the sometimes borderline duel between Mercedes drivers Hamilton and George Russell in Japan, Hill says: "What is Lewis supposed to do? Surely nobody can expect him to stay behind Russell, whose tyres were not in good condition. No, Lewis just did his job. He's a racer through and through, and that's where his own result comes first."
"Sure, the race teams are asked to pay lip service to the team, but the bottom line is that everyone is looking out for themselves."
"I can well understand Hamilton's frustration. He had to push the team to give up those extremely slim sidepods. He put a lot of effort into it, but at the end of the day, is that really his job? He is a racing driver, not a designer. His instinct as a racer told him that Mercedes was on the wrong track. But he risked a lot in the process. He could have been wrong and sent the team down the wrong path.
