Damon Hill claims: "Lewis Hamilton is exhausted".

Normally, Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton puts himself in front of his team. But he also doesn't gloss over the fact that his racing team has now fallen short of expectations for the second year in a row.

The seven-time Formula One champion said after the Japanese Grand Prix: "There are things I have asked for and we have implemented some of them. But we are still far from the top and I have no idea where we will be with the car next year."

"One thing is certain - in the next six months we have to do the best development work we have ever done to close the gap to the top. McLaren showed in 2023 that it can be done and we can't turn a blind eye to that. We have to look at what they have done. And we need to go in that direction as well."

Damon Hill has listened carefully to his fellow Englishman's words. The 22-time Grand Prix winner and 1996 Formula One World Champion (with Williams) was in Suzuka as a GP pundit for Britain's Sky.



The 63-year-old Hill interprets Hamilton's statements as follows: "He has been saying all weekend that the car is on a knife edge. The car is so difficult to drive and he's really given it his all, he's exhausted."



On the sometimes borderline duel between Mercedes drivers Hamilton and George Russell in Japan, Hill says: "What is Lewis supposed to do? Surely nobody can expect him to stay behind Russell, whose tyres were not in good condition. No, Lewis just did his job. He's a racer through and through, and that's where his own result comes first."



"Sure, the race teams are asked to pay lip service to the team, but the bottom line is that everyone is looking out for themselves."



"I can well understand Hamilton's frustration. He had to push the team to give up those extremely slim sidepods. He put a lot of effort into it, but at the end of the day, is that really his job? He is a racing driver, not a designer. His instinct as a racer told him that Mercedes was on the wrong track. But he risked a lot in the process. He could have been wrong and sent the team down the wrong path.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5





