Mercedes' wood path: How Adrian Newey smelled a rat

It is in the nature of Formula 1 that the pursuers orient themselves to the best in class. And the best in class has been Red Bull Racing for two years.

One racing team after another is following Red Bull Racing's example in the tricky aerodynamic area of the sidepods. Even arch-rival Mercedes-Benz turned away from the solution of the extremely compact sidepods.

In Spain 2023, Ferrari followed suit, and team boss Fred Vasseur explained it this way: "We think the update will give us more room for manoeuvre in terms of further development."

When Formula 1 entered the new era of winged cars at the beginning of 2022, there were three possible solutions for the sidepods: the one from Red Bull Racing, the one from Ferrari with the dent affectionately called "bathtub" by the Italians, and the ultra-compact variant from Mercedes-Benz ("size zero").

Already during the 2022 season, racing teams were adapting to the RBR concept, starting with Williams; this trend continued at the beginning of 2023, when Aston Martin put a great race car on wheels for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Meanwhile, Mercedes (since Monaco) and Ferrari (since Spain) have also switched to similar side-box designs. Haas will follow suit in the USA.



Mercedes' "size zero" concept has failed, and Ferrari sees more development potential in RBR's solution than with the bathtub.



The racing teams are experimenting with a wide variety of concepts in the wind tunnel. Was size zero also an issue at Red Bull Racing, as it was at Mercedes? Adrian Newey, the best Formula One technician of the last thirty years, says in the podcast Beyond The Grid: "Of course, in view of the designs of the opponents you always ask yourself: Have I perhaps overlooked something? Should we also research in this direction to be on the safe side? But my gut feeling told me - no, better we do our thing."



As it turned out, the Mercedes W13 was "a real diva" (Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff), the car was even more strikingly prone to pitching on the track than the opposing cars, and by the end of 2022 Mercedes stood with only one victory (George Russell in Brazil).



How did Adrian Newey go about building the new wing car? "The regulations are very tight, so you don't want to go wrong with important parts where a bit of clearance is possible. So I concentrated on the front and rear suspensions. With the fairing, you can touch up later if necessary, it's more difficult with the basic architecture."



"It also didn't help that we were involved in the 2021 World Championship battle with Mercedes and were developing at full steam until the end of the season. Ferrari had focused on the new car early on and were often faster in the first half of the 2022 season. We, on the other hand, possibly had the better basic structure and were also able to step up in terms of development over the course of the 2022 season, taking the Drivers' Championship with Max Verstappen and winning the Constructors' Cup."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5







