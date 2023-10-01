Daniel Ricciardo: How he was re-inspired in 2023
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At 34 years old, Daniel Ricciardo has become much more relaxed. All the more so after his time out as a regular driver, which he took after last season. He had once competed in Formula 1 to become world champion. He clearly missed this goal. It doesn't hit him like it used to, though.
"I think I'm also at that age now where I don't look back on anything with regret," Ricciardo said after filming a campaign video for Tourism Western Australia. "I think they're not necessarily defeats, but lessons I've learned."
It is often remarked that his move from Red Bull Racing to Renault in 2019 was a big mistake. In 2021, Red Bull had a title car, but Ricciardo only took one win after leaving.
"Of course I would have liked to win more in my career, but then winning might have become boring and I might not have enjoyed it as much or whatever. I wouldn't change it. As long as I can keep growing and getting better through experience, I'm pretty happy," said the Australian.
He is injured at the moment but has been confirmed by AlphaTauri for 2024. "I'm very excited to have a contract on the grid for next year. A year ago I honestly wasn't sure what I really wanted. I wasn't sure about it. Of course, I never thought about it.... All my life I've been racing and I've given everything to it, so you're not really sure when the time comes when you say, 'Maybe it's time for a change,'" Ricciardo said.
He made that, became a Red Bull substitute and retired from the Formula 1 grid for a bit. For him, a stroke of luck. "In the first half of this year I learned a lot about myself and what I want and how I want to progress my career," he explained.
"It really re-energised me and gave me that second wind that I was hoping for but couldn't force. Now that I have that and have something definite for next year, I'm a very, very hungry young man again," Ricciardo said.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5