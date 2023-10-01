Daniel Ricciardo: How he was re-inspired in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo has secured his place at AlphaTauri for 2024. The Australian explains how important the time out was for him and how it gave him wings.

At 34 years old, Daniel Ricciardo has become much more relaxed. All the more so after his time out as a regular driver, which he took after last season. He had once competed in Formula 1 to become world champion. He clearly missed this goal. It doesn't hit him like it used to, though.

"I think I'm also at that age now where I don't look back on anything with regret," Ricciardo said after filming a campaign video for Tourism Western Australia. "I think they're not necessarily defeats, but lessons I've learned."

It is often remarked that his move from Red Bull Racing to Renault in 2019 was a big mistake. In 2021, Red Bull had a title car, but Ricciardo only took one win after leaving.

"Of course I would have liked to win more in my career, but then winning might have become boring and I might not have enjoyed it as much or whatever. I wouldn't change it. As long as I can keep growing and getting better through experience, I'm pretty happy," said the Australian.

He is injured at the moment but has been confirmed by AlphaTauri for 2024. "I'm very excited to have a contract on the grid for next year. A year ago I honestly wasn't sure what I really wanted. I wasn't sure about it. Of course, I never thought about it.... All my life I've been racing and I've given everything to it, so you're not really sure when the time comes when you say, 'Maybe it's time for a change,'" Ricciardo said.

He made that, became a Red Bull substitute and retired from the Formula 1 grid for a bit. For him, a stroke of luck. "In the first half of this year I learned a lot about myself and what I want and how I want to progress my career," he explained.

"It really re-energised me and gave me that second wind that I was hoping for but couldn't force. Now that I have that and have something definite for next year, I'm a very, very hungry young man again," Ricciardo said.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5