This is why AlphaTauri continues to rely on Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri has extended the contract with Yuki Tsunoda. There are some good reasons for this, because the Japanese rider, who attracted attention especially in his rookie season with outbursts on the radio, has matured.
"Yuki has made quite a big step forward this season. He started the team with a rookie teammate, so in a way he was our most experienced Formula One driver," said Jonathan Eddolls, AlphaTauri's chief race engineer.
Tsunoda has taken that on his shoulders and performed well, Eddolls said, "He's definitely matured and we all know he was quite hot-headed in his first year in the cockpit and on the radio. Now he's got all that under control and I think he's focused on driving and understanding the car. He also understands better now what he needs from the car," Eddolls said.
It's the whole approach to the weekend, Eddolls said, that makes Tsunoda stronger, even if that doesn't translate into points in 2023 because the car was too weak in the early part of the season. "The consistency, he's focusing on understanding the car and giving better feedback. He's maturing as a driver and that helps us focus on the areas that will help him get faster," Eddolls explained.
"We as a team also know how to get the best out of him based on the data and his feedback. I think we are growing together as a group and that is showing in his performances," Eddolls said.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5