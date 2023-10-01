This is why AlphaTauri continues to rely on Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in 2024. Jonathan Eddolls, AlphaTauri's chief race engineer, explains why the team will continue to use the Japanese driver.

AlphaTauri has extended the contract with Yuki Tsunoda. There are some good reasons for this, because the Japanese rider, who attracted attention especially in his rookie season with outbursts on the radio, has matured.

"Yuki has made quite a big step forward this season. He started the team with a rookie teammate, so in a way he was our most experienced Formula One driver," said Jonathan Eddolls, AlphaTauri's chief race engineer.

Tsunoda has taken that on his shoulders and performed well, Eddolls said, "He's definitely matured and we all know he was quite hot-headed in his first year in the cockpit and on the radio. Now he's got all that under control and I think he's focused on driving and understanding the car. He also understands better now what he needs from the car," Eddolls said.

It's the whole approach to the weekend, Eddolls said, that makes Tsunoda stronger, even if that doesn't translate into points in 2023 because the car was too weak in the early part of the season. "The consistency, he's focusing on understanding the car and giving better feedback. He's maturing as a driver and that helps us focus on the areas that will help him get faster," Eddolls explained.

"We as a team also know how to get the best out of him based on the data and his feedback. I think we are growing together as a group and that is showing in his performances," Eddolls said.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5