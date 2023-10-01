Losses in the millions: This is how beleaguered the F1 teams are

Due to the cost ceiling, the Formula 1 teams have to pay particular attention to their expenses. Accidents are particularly painful. Especially when they happen more often.

Accidents are always unpleasant for pilots. If they are not serious, the material damage remains. This is borne by the team, which in times of cost ceilings can certainly hurt, depending on how much scrap metal is produced.

This season, the traditional racing team Williams is suffering the most. Rookie Logan Sargeant in particular has had numerous expensive crashes, but his team-mate Alex Albon is also responsible for Williams being at the top of the crash rankings. But Ferrari is also up front.

Reddit user basspro23chevy has taken the trouble to compile the inglorious list.

10th Mercedes: 1,195,000 US dollars

8th Alfa Romeo: 1,782000 US dollars

8th Haas: 1,782,000 US dollars

7th McLaren: 2,254,000 US dollars

6th AlphaTauri: 2,435,000 US dollars

5th Red Bull Racing: 2,679,000 US dollars

4th Aston Martin: 2,959,000 US dollars

3rd Ferrari: 3,126,000 US dollars

2nd Alpine: 3,723,000 US dollars

1st Williams: 5,755,000 US dollars

Japan-GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5