Losses in the millions: This is how beleaguered the F1 teams are
Accidents are always unpleasant for pilots. If they are not serious, the material damage remains. This is borne by the team, which in times of cost ceilings can certainly hurt, depending on how much scrap metal is produced.
This season, the traditional racing team Williams is suffering the most. Rookie Logan Sargeant in particular has had numerous expensive crashes, but his team-mate Alex Albon is also responsible for Williams being at the top of the crash rankings. But Ferrari is also up front.
Reddit user basspro23chevy has taken the trouble to compile the inglorious list.
10th Mercedes: 1,195,000 US dollars
8th Alfa Romeo: 1,782000 US dollars
8th Haas: 1,782,000 US dollars
7th McLaren: 2,254,000 US dollars
6th AlphaTauri: 2,435,000 US dollars
5th Red Bull Racing: 2,679,000 US dollars
4th Aston Martin: 2,959,000 US dollars
3rd Ferrari: 3,126,000 US dollars
2nd Alpine: 3,723,000 US dollars
1st Williams: 5,755,000 US dollars
Japan-GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5