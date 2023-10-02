FIA confirms permission for Formula 1 team Andretti

This is an important milestone for former racing driver and current racing team owner Michael Andretti: the 60-year-old son of racing legend Mario Andretti has been informed by the FIA that his application to enter Formula 1 has been accepted.

This means that Andretti could theoretically have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, and the field would then be 22 cars strong. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is in order.

Because now the US American has to find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). According to the Formula One Constitution Concorde Agreement (which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of FIA, FOM and racing teams) is anchored - a new team must not only fulfil the framework conditions of the FIA, but also come to an agreement with the commercial rights holder, i.e. with FOM under Formula One Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

The Italian has repeatedly stated that a new team must mean added value for the premier class. Translation: the newcomers must generate so much additional revenue that the ten previous teams do not do less well in terms of prize money than they did before. So far, most of the established teams have spoken out against a new racing team for exactly this reason.



Andretti would be the first new Grand Prix racing team since the US American Gene Haas entered Formula One at the beginning of 2016.



A new generation of engines will be introduced in Formula 1 in 2026. Audi will then also enter the premier class, with Sauber as chassis partner.





Andretti with General Motors and Cadillac

Michael Andretti confirmed a project with General Motors on 5 January 2023 - Andretti wants to enter Formula 1 with the American car manufacturer as a partner, more precisely with the Cadillac brand.



Andretti is building a new racing and technology centre in Fishers (Indiana), which should be ready for occupancy in 2025 - with all the racing series in which Andretti is active under one roof. That means IndyCar, IndyLights and IMSA, plus Andretti is also active in rallycross racing, Formula E and Extreme E.



The Formula 1 entry of "Andretti Global" will include plants in the USA and England.



For years, Michael Andretti has been trying to bring his racing team into Formula 1. The boom of the premier class in the USA - fuelled by the Netflix series "Drive to Survive" - is the right time to do so. In 2023, three Formula 1 World Championship races will take place in the USA: in Miami, in Austin and in Las Vegas. A fourth race is to be added in the medium term.



Andretti and General Motors confirmed in January - at least one of the two drivers will be US-American. At the time, Mario Andretti thought Colton Herta from California was the best fit.



The Cadillac brand has been active in IMSA racing since 2017 and has won the Daytona endurance classic several times.



Michael Andretti: "We continue to grow Andretti Global and believe - the time is right for a commitment to Formula 1 and for another team in the premier class. We are very proud to have General Motors and Cadillac as partners. We want to compete as a true US team."



General Motors CEO Mark Reuss said in January: "We are honoured to partner with Andretti Global on this project. This will be an exciting new chapter in our company's rich motorsport history."