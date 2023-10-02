Max Verstappen: Only on two GP tracks without a win!
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For the second time since 2021, Formula 1 will be racing at the Losail International Circuit near Doha (Qatar). Reader Dieter Matter from Pforzheim wrote to us about this. "Max Verstappen has already won 13 races this season and has won ten races in a row this year. At the same time, it crossed my mind: On which of the current Formula 1 circuits has he won and how many times, and where is he still without a win?"
Max Verstappen now stands at 48 wins. They are made up like this:
70 years of Formula 1 (Silverstone): 2020
Abu Dhabi: 2020, 2021, 2022
Azerbaijan: 2022
Australia: 2023
Bahrain: 2023
Belgium: 2021, 2022, 2023
Brazil: 2019
Germany: 2019
Emilia-Romagna (Imola): 2021, 2022
France: 2021, 2022
Great Britain: 2023
Italy: 2022, 2023
Japan: 2022, 2023
Canada: 2022, 2023
Malaysia: 2017
Mexico: 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022
Miami: 2022, 2023
Monaco: 2021, 2023
Netherlands: 2021, 2022, 2023
Austria: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023
Saudi Arabia: 2022
Spain: 2016, 2022, 2023
Styria: 2021
Hungary: 2022, 2023
USA: 2022, 2021
If we match that with the 22 races in the 2023 season, only two of the previous World Cup rounds are missing from the collection: Singapore and Qatar. Las Vegas is new territory for everyone.