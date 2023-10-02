Max Verstappen: Only on two GP tracks without a win!

SPEEDWEEKipedia: Readers ask, we find the answer. Today: Max Verstappen goes from one victory to another. But on which current Grand Prix circuits has he not yet won?

For the second time since 2021, Formula 1 will be racing at the Losail International Circuit near Doha (Qatar). Reader Dieter Matter from Pforzheim wrote to us about this. "Max Verstappen has already won 13 races this season and has won ten races in a row this year. At the same time, it crossed my mind: On which of the current Formula 1 circuits has he won and how many times, and where is he still without a win?"

Max Verstappen now stands at 48 wins. They are made up like this:

70 years of Formula 1 (Silverstone): 2020

Abu Dhabi: 2020, 2021, 2022

Azerbaijan: 2022



Australia: 2023



Bahrain: 2023



Belgium: 2021, 2022, 2023



Brazil: 2019



Germany: 2019



Emilia-Romagna (Imola): 2021, 2022



France: 2021, 2022



Great Britain: 2023



Italy: 2022, 2023



Japan: 2022, 2023



Canada: 2022, 2023



Malaysia: 2017



Mexico: 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022



Miami: 2022, 2023



Monaco: 2021, 2023



Netherlands: 2021, 2022, 2023



Austria: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023



Saudi Arabia: 2022



Spain: 2016, 2022, 2023



Styria: 2021



Hungary: 2022, 2023



USA: 2022, 2021



If we match that with the 22 races in the 2023 season, only two of the previous World Cup rounds are missing from the collection: Singapore and Qatar. Las Vegas is new territory for everyone.