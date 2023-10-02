Max Verstappen: Only on two GP tracks without a win!

by Mathias Brunner - Automatic translation from German
SPEEDWEEKipedia: Readers ask, we find the answer. Today: Max Verstappen goes from one victory to another. But on which current Grand Prix circuits has he not yet won?

For the second time since 2021, Formula 1 will be racing at the Losail International Circuit near Doha (Qatar). Reader Dieter Matter from Pforzheim wrote to us about this. "Max Verstappen has already won 13 races this season and has won ten races in a row this year. At the same time, it crossed my mind: On which of the current Formula 1 circuits has he won and how many times, and where is he still without a win?"

Max Verstappen now stands at 48 wins. They are made up like this:

70 years of Formula 1 (Silverstone): 2020

Abu Dhabi: 2020, 2021, 2022

Azerbaijan: 2022

Australia: 2023

Bahrain: 2023

Belgium: 2021, 2022, 2023

Brazil: 2019

Germany: 2019

Emilia-Romagna (Imola): 2021, 2022

France: 2021, 2022

Great Britain: 2023

Italy: 2022, 2023

Japan: 2022, 2023

Canada: 2022, 2023

Malaysia: 2017

Mexico: 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022

Miami: 2022, 2023

Monaco: 2021, 2023

Netherlands: 2021, 2022, 2023

Austria: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023

Saudi Arabia: 2022

Spain: 2016, 2022, 2023

Styria: 2021

Hungary: 2022, 2023

USA: 2022, 2021

If we match that with the 22 races in the 2023 season, only two of the previous World Cup rounds are missing from the collection: Singapore and Qatar. Las Vegas is new territory for everyone.