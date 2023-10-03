Danner on Schumacher: "We don't really need it".

Mick Schumacher will probably not get a regular Formula 1 cockpit in 2024. For Christian Danner, this is not a big surprise.

As long as Williams has not yet confirmed its second driver alongside Alex Albon, it is there, the small hope. But Mick Schumacher will probably have to resign himself to not being able to drive in Formula 1 in 2024. He is already working on a plan B - an entry into the World Sports Car Championship.

For Christian Danner, this development comes as no surprise. "In the two years that Mick drove Formula 1, he left an impression with the team bosses: 'Well, we don't really need him'," Danner told sport.de.

The positive counter-example is Liam Lawson, who took his chance in the AlphaTauri as a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo. "A Liam Lawson is now also driving in a pretty bad car, the AlphaTauri. What has he done? He came out absolutely squeaky clean, was faster than the regular driver, scored points and showed in his first couple of Grands Prix: 'Hey guys, I can do this!'" said Danner.

Schumacher had not managed to make such a statement in his Formula 1 days, Danner said. "And of course that has long-term consequences. There is no team boss who would trust him particularly much now." That probably includes Williams team boss James Vowles.

For him, the "optimal solution" is Red Bull junior Lawson, Danner made clear: "As long as Sergio Perez is not fired from Red Bull, Lawson is free next year. Then he'll just drive at Williams for a year and then go to Red Bull."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5