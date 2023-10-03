Danner on Schumacher: "We don't really need it".
As long as Williams has not yet confirmed its second driver alongside Alex Albon, it is there, the small hope. But Mick Schumacher will probably have to resign himself to not being able to drive in Formula 1 in 2024. He is already working on a plan B - an entry into the World Sports Car Championship.
For Christian Danner, this development comes as no surprise. "In the two years that Mick drove Formula 1, he left an impression with the team bosses: 'Well, we don't really need him'," Danner told sport.de.
The positive counter-example is Liam Lawson, who took his chance in the AlphaTauri as a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo. "A Liam Lawson is now also driving in a pretty bad car, the AlphaTauri. What has he done? He came out absolutely squeaky clean, was faster than the regular driver, scored points and showed in his first couple of Grands Prix: 'Hey guys, I can do this!'" said Danner.
Schumacher had not managed to make such a statement in his Formula 1 days, Danner said. "And of course that has long-term consequences. There is no team boss who would trust him particularly much now." That probably includes Williams team boss James Vowles.
For him, the "optimal solution" is Red Bull junior Lawson, Danner made clear: "As long as Sergio Perez is not fired from Red Bull, Lawson is free next year. Then he'll just drive at Williams for a year and then go to Red Bull."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5