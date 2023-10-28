Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified: FIA under pressure

Hours after the chequered flag fell at the USA GP, Mercedes and Ferrari received a big message from the FIA regulators: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified, with second place for the Briton and sixth place for the Monegasque now gone.

The FIA commissioners Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) had no other choice - the floor plate of Hamilton's Mercedes W14 and Leclerc's Ferrari SF-23 was too badly abraded.

In the sporting regulations, the issue of the floor plate covers two sides and 23 sections. The plate must be ten millimetres thick over the entire surface (with a tolerance of 0.2 millimetres) if it is new; one millimetre is considered acceptable sanding after one use.

On the Mercedes and the Ferrari, however, the plates were more worn, this a consequence of the undulating track and the tight use of the cars after the GP quali - sprint quali, sprint, grand prix.

Since a Formula 1 race car in sprint format is placed under so-called parc fermé conditions after free practice, i.e. no more parts may be changed and only under supervision, Mercedes and Ferrari could do nothing to do anything about the excessive wear of the plate. Unless they had changed the plate - which would have required a start from the pit lane.



The disqualification was also much talked about in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico.



World champion Lewis Hamilton said: "This floor plate has nothing to do with the performance of the car. Of course, everyone tries to drive with as little ground clearance as possible - because that's when the downforce has the most lasting effect. At the same time, we know how stiff these cars are set up and how they behave on the waves of the race track."



"What happened after the USA GP is ridiculous. I would have solved it differently. Everybody knew how wavy the track is and that the plates wear out. So I would have allowed all the competitors to put a new plate on after the sprint."



Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen adds: "We know that a modern wing car works best when it is set as low as possible. Mercedes was just too aggressive with the set-up. That's how the disqualification came about."



"If you don't have the set-up spot on, then there is very little room to react. You can increase the tyre pressure, but nobody wants to drive around with balloon tyres."



"But if car is stuck in control, then the second car of this racing team would also have to be checked. Usually the set-up of two cars from the same team is quite similar."



There was much resentment in the Mexico paddock. Not because of the disqualification per se - if a car is not in compliance with the regulations, then the race stewards have no choice but to exclude it. Mercedes and Ferrari have accepted the verdict.



But many questions remain: Which cars should be tested? If one car fails, wouldn't it have to be assumed that the second car doesn't comply with the regulations either? Does excessive wear on the floor plates due to the sprint format have to lead to a rethink in terms of controls?



The fact is: It is impossible in terms of personnel and time to check all race cars for all parts after a Grand Prix. Max Verstappen: "Then the FIA would have to hire a hundred people."



It is also a fact that, especially in the tight schedule of three races in a row, the racing teams need their cars back as soon as possible to pack their seven things for the onward journey.



It has to be left to random checks, with four cars selected at random each time they have finished. By the time Hamilton and Leclerc noticed the excessively abraded plate, most of the other cars had long since returned to the teams from the parc fermé. Therefore, the commissioners had no possibility to order a full inspection of the cars.



The fuss after the USA GP must lead to a better solution. For the 2024 season, the idea is to allow all teams to fit a fresh floor plate after the sprint.



And the excuse of a lack of time during the inspection is only partly acceptable: checking a floor plate only takes a few minutes. Perhaps it would have been wiser on the part of the FIA in Texas to check more cars for compliance of the plate instead of wasting time on random fuel checks.



Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says: "We have to learn something from what happened in the USA and solve this more wisely in the future."