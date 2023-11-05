Tyre regulations 2024: Decision in Abu Dhabi

The FIA and Formula 1 supplier Pirelli have experimented with different tyre allocations at the Hungaroring and in Monza. A decision will be made in Abu Dhabi on how to proceed.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1 since 2021, says: "We are extending our antennae in every direction when it comes to making our sport more attractive. We have to try out new formats and remain open to everything. This is especially true when it comes to sustainability."

Together with Formula 1 tyre partner Pirelli, Domenicali has devised an experiment: On the GP weekends in Hungary and Italy (Monza), the drivers only received eleven sets of tyres and not thirteen as usual.

Pirelli's Head of Racing Mario Isola explained: "That doesn't sound like much, but if we can do this over an entire season, we save on the production, transport and recycling of 3,500 racing tyres."

This format specifies which compounds may be used by the drivers in the three qualifying segments - the hard Q1 tyre in the first part of the final session, the medium Q2 tyre in the second and the soft tyre in the third. Should it rain, the choice of tyres is free. Six sets of tyres are scheduled for qualifying, five for the three free practice sessions and two for the Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

The realisation from the Hungaroring and Monza: teams and drivers adapted quickly, even if some drivers complained that this meant less driving time in free practice.



But McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said: "I don't think most fans were even aware that we were using a different tyre allocation. The appeal of Formula 1 has not been diminished in any way as a result."



Mario Isola believes: "Basically, this experiment has been a success. There are still a few details that we need to fine-tune, but on the whole it was good."



If the proposal is approved by all decision-making bodies (Formula 1 Commission, FIA World Council) at the Abu Dhabi GP (26 November), Formula 1 will run on conventional GP weekends with the new tyre allocation in 2024.



This excludes the six sprint weekends planned for 2024. Where exactly Formula 1 will race in sprint format next year has not yet been decided.





Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island





