Pierre Gasly: Memories of saying goodbye to Vettel

When Sebastian Vettel decided to end his Formula 1 career last year, it was immediately clear that this was the departure of one of the sport's greats. The German was not just saying goodbye to a driver who had celebrated many successes on the track. The four-time world champion was also one of the most popular figures in the paddock.

Vettel also enjoyed an excellent reputation among his racing driver colleagues. This was evident not least at the farewell dinner, which was attended by all 19 of the Heppenheim driver's rivals. Pierre Gasly recalls during his appearance on the "Beyond the Grid" podcast: "That was a fantastic dinner." And he affirms: "I will always remember it."

"It was the first time in five years that we all got together. It's probably one of the few occasions when you get to know the people and drivers from their private side. You always have a slightly better relationship with certain drivers, but that evening it was almost as if everyone had dropped their masks as soon as the door was closed and you got to see the real people," enthuses the Frenchman.

"Whether it was Lewis, Sebastian or Daniel - everyone told all kinds of stories that I won't repeat here. It was just hilarious and it was great to see. We are all racing drivers who want to beat each other on the track. And of course there's some banter, where you overshoot the mark from time to time. But at the end of the day, we're all normal people who lead pretty extraordinary lives," adds the Alpine driver.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



