Pierre Gasly: Memories of saying goodbye to Vettel
When Sebastian Vettel decided to end his Formula 1 career last year, it was immediately clear that this was the departure of one of the sport's greats. The German was not just saying goodbye to a driver who had celebrated many successes on the track. The four-time world champion was also one of the most popular figures in the paddock.
Vettel also enjoyed an excellent reputation among his racing driver colleagues. This was evident not least at the farewell dinner, which was attended by all 19 of the Heppenheim driver's rivals. Pierre Gasly recalls during his appearance on the "Beyond the Grid" podcast: "That was a fantastic dinner." And he affirms: "I will always remember it."
"It was the first time in five years that we all got together. It's probably one of the few occasions when you get to know the people and drivers from their private side. You always have a slightly better relationship with certain drivers, but that evening it was almost as if everyone had dropped their masks as soon as the door was closed and you got to see the real people," enthuses the Frenchman.
"Whether it was Lewis, Sebastian or Daniel - everyone told all kinds of stories that I won't repeat here. It was just hilarious and it was great to see. We are all racing drivers who want to beat each other on the track. And of course there's some banter, where you overshoot the mark from time to time. But at the end of the day, we're all normal people who lead pretty extraordinary lives," adds the Alpine driver.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12