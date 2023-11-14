Las Vegas GP: Cold makes Verstappen sweat
The usual complaints from drivers and engineers when it comes to tyres: The tyres get too hot and wear out too much. At the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix (18 November, start 7.00 a.m. European time), the problem could become a completely different one during the night race - at this time of year, temperatures of ten degrees are normal at night, and it is not uncommon for it to cool down to just a few degrees. Qualifying on Friday will take place at midnight, with the race starting locally at 10.00 pm on Saturday evening.
We checked with the Nevada meteorologists. From today's perspective, the temperature at night will drop to just under ten degrees in the coming days.
Getting the Pirelli tyres into the best working window in 2023 is proving to be very tricky anyway, but Las Vegas is a whole different ball game.
"Everything will depend on how cold it really is," says Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' chief engineer. "If the track temperature is in the single digits, then we can get a rough idea of what to expect from the winter tests in Spain. Then it will be very, very difficult to get the tyres really warm. We could experience a lot of graining."
Time and again, the dreaded phenomenon of "graining" leaves drivers and engineers perplexed. In racing jargon, we talk about graining when a car starts to slip and small grains of rubber form on the tyre tread. Graining can disappear again after a few laps if the driver is careful. But it can also get worse and worse, so bad that a tyre change becomes essential. Graining is caused by a complex interplay of factors such as driving style, track surface, set-up, fuel load and tyre compound.
Sometimes the rubber pellets are ground away and the tyre recovers because the tyre surface is clean again. Sometimes, however, so much rubber is removed that the tyre can no longer recover.
In all probability, Las Vegas will be the coldest World Championship round of the year. In Austria and the Netherlands, we experienced temperatures of around 15 degrees in 2023. Las Vegas will easily beat that.
However, we won't see a record in the gamblers' paradise. The coldest Formula 1 GP was the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where it even started to snow during the victory ceremony (Gilles Villeneuve won)! Back then, five degrees were measured.
Brazilian Grand Prix
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12