Las Vegas GP: Cold makes Verstappen sweat

The usual complaints from drivers and engineers when it comes to tyres: The tyres get too hot and wear out too much. At the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix (18 November, start 7.00 a.m. European time), the problem could become a completely different one during the night race - at this time of year, temperatures of ten degrees are normal at night, and it is not uncommon for it to cool down to just a few degrees. Qualifying on Friday will take place at midnight, with the race starting locally at 10.00 pm on Saturday evening.

We checked with the Nevada meteorologists. From today's perspective, the temperature at night will drop to just under ten degrees in the coming days.

Getting the Pirelli tyres into the best working window in 2023 is proving to be very tricky anyway, but Las Vegas is a whole different ball game.

"Everything will depend on how cold it really is," says Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' chief engineer. "If the track temperature is in the single digits, then we can get a rough idea of what to expect from the winter tests in Spain. Then it will be very, very difficult to get the tyres really warm. We could experience a lot of graining."



Time and again, the dreaded phenomenon of "graining" leaves drivers and engineers perplexed. In racing jargon, we talk about graining when a car starts to slip and small grains of rubber form on the tyre tread. Graining can disappear again after a few laps if the driver is careful. But it can also get worse and worse, so bad that a tyre change becomes essential. Graining is caused by a complex interplay of factors such as driving style, track surface, set-up, fuel load and tyre compound.



Sometimes the rubber pellets are ground away and the tyre recovers because the tyre surface is clean again. Sometimes, however, so much rubber is removed that the tyre can no longer recover.



In all probability, Las Vegas will be the coldest World Championship round of the year. In Austria and the Netherlands, we experienced temperatures of around 15 degrees in 2023. Las Vegas will easily beat that.



However, we won't see a record in the gamblers' paradise. The coldest Formula 1 GP was the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where it even started to snow during the victory ceremony (Gilles Villeneuve won)! Back then, five degrees were measured.





Brazilian Grand Prix

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12